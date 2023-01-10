The Fashion Legend Who Influenced Your Favorite Games, Manga

In Final Fantasy XVyou push boyband-haired protagonist Noctis through the town of Altissia just to get a glimpse of a Vivienne Westwood bridal couture dress, in which the heroine Lady Lunafreya is supposed to marry. As the rain falls, Noctis, Prompto and Ignis stare at the window of the Westwood store, hands on the hips of their black jeans.

Everyone looks so happy, says Prompto. And all because of this dress alone.

British designer Vivienne Westwood, who died aged 81 on December 29 last year, has been punk’s mother, a thought climate activistand unrepentant tease. Its inclusion in Final Fantasy XVa little notorious product placement was a welcome easter egg for me, her bridal couture played a similar role in the sex and the city filmand games art director Yusuke Naora remembers collaborating on the dress as a fond memory, a translation of his recent tweet said.

Like me, some nerdy girl non-traditional fans of what the last 15 years of The Big Bang Theory decided is geek culture such as video games, manga, computers, etc. Westwood is best recognized by the softness of his 18th century-inspired clothing. Whenever we see it in games, manga, or anime, it’s a beacon of counterculture fashion, something that hopefully pushes us towards the salvation of gaming.

I think I’m the only one original, Westwood said to New York Times in 1999. I don’t see anyone doing anything that doesn’t come from me.

Feeling unique in a traditionally male-dominated space, nerdy girls naturally want a taste of that uniqueness. Living room written in 2007 that players are generalized as teenagers (Id add male) sickly delighted by murder and mayhem. It was during the peak of the 2000s geeky chicwhen heavy black-rimmed glasses, scruffy hair, and graphic tees with Master Chief on them demonstrated sartorial intent. Remember when Seth Cohen was obsessed with comics inspired guys by being a stealth dreamboat on CO?

The girls never had a geeky revival, but now we can dress up in Westwood. We take notes on her V-shaped corsets, like the ones she made in 1990, with muted engravings of Rococo paintings by François Boucher on the chest. In 2021, it seemed like every girl in the counterculture was adorning herself with Westwood necklaces, three rows of pearls joined by a shimmering and majestic SaturnWestwoods orb logo. Today you commonly find women using Westwood to build inspired by the video game outfits, or store their Westwood accessories among their anime collection.

I think what makes the Westwoods style so adaptable to video games and cartoons is that it has bold colors, layers, movement and adaptability, fashion historian and fantasy author Natania Barron told me by e-mail. It also feels inhabited. So, as customization becomes more and more of a possibility in video games, you can create similar styles that give a real sense of place and tone in just a few broad strokes.

The Westwoods Fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection had colorful designs Hunter X Hunter– headgear type: clownish hats with orange pompoms on the tip like a lethargic fishtail. Her clothes can also be hilariously funny, steam-pressed commedia dellarte for women who still want to breathe deeply and be unmistakable. In that same collection, Westwood showed off white fur shrugs peeled off to reveal a model wearing nothing but a beaded choker, tights and coat of white fur underneath, like a weirdo A punch scoundrel. His clothes don’t lend themselves easily to the mold the stereotypical nerd created for women in her spacebreasts bigger than your head, ideally covered in a bikini ready to smack.

But that’s what could make them so appealing. Westwoods clothing was transferred block by block to animal crossingand i think you see lots of Westwood in the Borderlands Games, of course, Barron said. This mix of old and new, and Westwoods love of using historical costumes with new materials, feels completely natural.

More broadly in nerd culture, we find Westwood in Grimes galactic music videos, Skyrim they remember photo shootsand the majority of recognizable fashion in the 2000s Ai Yazawas manga series and anime granny. So much so that die-hard fans of the show (myself included) equate buying Westwood with buying Granny merchandise.

When games and cartoons embrace the sassy women’s clothing of Westwoods, members of the female community get an aesthetic to finally identify with. Our options suddenly go up either by one The last of us jeans and t-shirt or Bayonet bondage gear to something more individual. Artistic. And like Westwood, who’s famous dressed the Sex Pistols, could be mean in interviewsand shaved his head at 72 to protest climate change, nerd girls might like to think of us as punks. At least I think we have reason to.

Geek chic prevailed for a few years before geeky guys tried to crack a shifting and expanding fan identity with GamerGate, ostensibly […] a recovery of the term gamer, but mainly linked to conspiracy theories and the harassment of women in the industry, wrote Stephen Totilo to my city in 2014.

Almost a decade later, some things have changed. The 48% female-identifying gamers in the United States and the increase in Understood video game the spaces certainly indicate that gamer is a more malleable term, but sexism is a stubborn goat. Being a woman in the game can feel accidentally political at times. Westwoods parodies the courtly and ancient corsets of Great Britain, the pearls, the ring of Saturn which hangs peacefully in the middle of the rhinestones on our chokers. Although she’s gone, her timeless influence on gaming and geek culture in general can’t be untold.