International expansion of Next Level Apparel Fashions supported by Blue Point with the acquisition of Stedman





CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Point Capital Partners and its portfolio company Next Level Apparel (NLA) are pleased to announce the acquisition of Germany-based Stedman GmbH, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of premium casual and sportswear for the printed clothing industry. Since 1953, Stedman has been synonymous with premium, ethically produced clothing for men, women and youth, all complementary to NLA’s product collections and renowned for their superior quality, fit and style. With a distribution center in Ghent, Belgium and a market presence in more than 40 countries, Stedmans’ international foundation will serve as a key accelerator for NLA’s strategic geographic expansion in Europe. The Stedman team is thrilled to join the ranks of Next Level Apparel, a strong partner and the perfect match, thanks to the many synergistic qualities and values ​​of both companies, said Stedman Managing Director Marcel Schweigert. This partnership opens up new growth opportunities for everyone involved, and I am personally delighted to be part of it, not only as a stakeholder but also as a shareholder. Founded in 2003, NLA is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of premium blank apparel for the print, retail, specialty brand and other decorated apparel markets. The Stedman team has built a strong brand and a culture of excellence, and was thrilled to have them join Next Level Apparel, said NLA CEO Randy Hales. This partnership provides an excellent opportunity to expand and diversify the footprints of both organizations across Europe and the United States. Blue Point Director Evan Cottington said: Not only is this an exciting milestone for everyone involved, but it also confirms our belief that mergers and acquisitions and geographic expansion are key drivers of strategic business growth. Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Blue Points on the transaction. The Stedman stands for reliable product quality, excellent value for money and ethically responsible manufacturing conditions. Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and with a distribution center in Ghent, Belgium, Stedman supplies top quality virgin garments to 40 countries. With Stedman, you choose the experience and customer service, but more importantly, you choose the core values ​​of quality, ethics, respect for the environment and responsible manufacturing. Next Tier Clothing is a design innovator, industry leader and premier supplier of premium blank apparel. NLA has put its mark on the map as a blank apparel pioneer in the printwear industry by answering the call of its customers for a sublimation t-shirt. The company’s passion for exceptional craftsmanship catalyzed the development of more styles and eventually formed the Next Level Apparel brand putting the customer first, always and in every way. The company’s tagline, Ready to Inspire, is a commitment to finding new ways to make it easier for customers to keep their shelves stocked with carefully crafted premium quality blank garments that feature exceptional printability. Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Points’ geographic footprint allows it to build relationships with local and regional contractors and advisors while offering the perspectives and resources of a global organization. The company is focused on opportunities where it can leverage its unique global supply chain, data, digital and human capital capabilities, as well as its collective experience, vast network of operational resources and its targeted complementary acquisition efforts. Blue Point generally invests in companies that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue. Note: Certain statements regarding Blue Point Capital Partners made by portfolio company executives in this document are intended to illustrate Blue Point Capital Partners’ business relationship with such individuals, including with respect to Blue Point Capital Partners’ facilities in as a business partner, rather than the capabilities of Blue Point Capital Partners. or expertise in investment advisory services. Executives of portfolio companies have not been compensated for their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities commensurate with their roles in the portfolio company and, in some cases, also own securities of the portfolio company and/or investors in companies sponsored by Blue Point Capital Partners. Vehicles.

