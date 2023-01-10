Margot Robbie wows fans in a gray mini dress and pink heels for W magazine’s best performance issue





Margot Robbie showed off her sculpted legs again in a new photo shoot for W Magazine, and fans obviously can’t get enough! For the outlet’s “Best Performance” issue, the 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress donned a chic strapless gray mini dress with a cinched waist and a flirty hemline that skimmed the thighs. READ MORE: We Can’t Get Over the Ab-Baring Cutout Dress Margot Robbie Wore to the ‘Babylon’ Premiere Margot Robbie shows off her long, toned legs in sultry mini dress for new shoot With her dress, amsterdam the actress slipped her feet into pink babydoll heels with socks that matched her dress. For the photos, Robbie wore her signature long blonde tresses, parted in the middle and styled straight. The Barbie The star’s dress is from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. While posing for the shoot, Robbie held a pink corded phone as a prop and accessorized her outfit with a sparkly statement ring by Pasquale Bruni. As for makeup, Robbie highlighted her natural beauty with subtle mascara, added a touch of pink blush and highlighter to her high cheekbones, and topped it all off with a glossy pink lip. In another photo from the project, Robbie wore a sequin-embellished blue peplum dress by JW Anderson. Margot Robbie talks about an impromptu kiss scene with Brad Pitt Babylon While Robbie was honored by the publication for her dynamic performance in her new film Babylon, she talked more about the film and its shooting. In the film (which premiered in theaters on December 23, 2022), Robbie plays aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy, who adapts to 1920s Hollywood by transitioning from silent films to walkie-talkies. In one memorable scene, Robbie actually improvised a kiss on set, with her character locking lips with her co-star Brad Pitt. Talk to WMagRobbie said: “InBabylon, Nellie kisses a lot of people. I actually improvised a kiss that wasn’t in the script. We were doing a party scene, and Nellie goes up to the Brad Pitts character and the Katherine Waterstons character, and I was like, Fk it. I’ll just kiss them and see what happens. They were a little shocked. » Regarding her instinctive decision to take on the role, she added, “When I received the script for Babylon, I felt like I had to. I’ve never felt that about a script. I was frantic at one point, suggested I report to the manager’s house. When we finally met, I said, I have to play this character, it’s mine. (We’re so glad she did!)

