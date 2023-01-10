Super Surprise: Why Louis Vuitton Chose KidSuper to Co-Create the Next Menswear Collection





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, with just two Paris Fashion Week shows under his belt, is set to return next week with a remarkable new gig at Louis Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury house. The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection, which will be presented on January 19, was created by the men’s studio with the participation of Dillane. In other words, Colm is integrated into the men’s studio, the house said Tuesday. The show will also be directed by Lina Kutsovskaya and French directors Michel and Olivier Gondry, who made a prelude film to the show. And expect an appearance from a world-famous music star that has yet to be revealed. According to the house, this marks the continuation of the concept of a talent collective already seen in the last two seasons following the death of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of the house. Kutsovskaya was a longtime collaborator of Abloh, as was Ib Kamara, who will be behind the style of the upcoming show. So why did Louis Vuitton elect Dillane? It seems that this season’s collaborative format, which, thanks to his built-in cameo role, makes Dillane his first-ever guest track designer, was intended to act as a placeholder. Since Abloh’s sudden death in November 2021, the house has carefully considered the sensitive question of who could replace him, a huge ask given Abloh’s generational impact and influence. Many names (including Dillanes) have been mentioned. However, by temporarily entrusting Dillane with the task of leading its menswear production, he alleviates this pressure while allowing the company time to align and execute its future creative strategy plans and possibly the appointment of a long-term successor to Abloh. Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH, is the largest luxury house in the world: its sales jumped 20% to 20.6 billion in 2022 and are expected to reach 21.9 billion in 2023, according to HSBC estimates. The man may not represent the bulk of the activity, but the role of the men’s artistic director is essential given the size of the house, the importance of leather goods which represents more than 70% of sales of the house according to analysts, and of the halo effect. of the creative vision of male designers on the overall desirability of the brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/super-surprise-why-louis-vuitton-chose-kidsuper-to-co-create-next-menswear-collection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos