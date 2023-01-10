Selling Topshop would be a fashion solution for Asos





Comment this story Comment Asos Plcis looks as tight as one of its strapless dresses. The online retailer, which for many years generated the kind of sales growth high street shops could only dream of, is now grappling with a slowdown in digital demand alongside an impending refinancing. Asos faces a potential shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Wednesday. A day later, it will release first quarter sales. But there is a solution to her tight fit: sell Topshop, the famed fashion brand she bought two years ago to the ruins of Arcadia, Philip Greens’ retail empire that collapsed under administration at the end of 2020. If Asos could achieve a price similar to what it paid around $300 million ($364 million), it would strengthen the balance sheet. It recently renegotiated the terms of a 350 million revolving credit facility, with tests of its financial strength suspended until next year. The facility matures in 2024, so Asos will have to refinance this year. Bloomberg News recently reported that the company is discussing whether to add restructuring expertise to its finance team. But there are other reasons why Asos should consider offloading Topshop. The retailer was founded in the 1960s, but it wasn’t until the late 1990s and 2000s that it became a fashion force, teaming up with model Kate Moss to produce a collection who drew large crowds to his once-iconic store on London’s Oxford Street. Then, in the years before Arcadias collapsed, it struggled to regain its fashion spark amid competition from Asos itself, as well as other rivals such as Boohoo Group Plc and Associated British Foods Plcs Primark. Joining the Asos team promised a fresh start. But today, the brand that no longer has stores in the UK is still on the hunt for that old magic. It was relaunched last fall with the first models created entirely under Asoss ownership. Its new parent created a dedicated digital storefront for the brand on its website, along with a new monogram. Yet Topshop still lacks visibility, especially among older customers who grew up with it but may not be regular Asos shoppers. The name is not marketed as effectively as other Arcadia brands purchased by Boohoo, such as Dorothy Perkins. Asos recognizes the shortcomings. New CEO Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte is overhauling the way Asos reaches customers, which could give Topshops marketing more clout. But there is a strong case for the name to return to the British high street. In its heyday, part of Topshops’ appeal was to browse its stores for skinny jeans, faux fur coats and floral dresses. These days, consumers are regaining an appetite for in-person shopping. And Topshop still has a presence in 100 Nordstrom stores in the United States and Canada, thanks to a deal last year in which the department store took a minority stake in Asoss’ former Arcadia brands. Yet while Asos grapples with an inventory glut, a potential cash outflow and the hiring of a chief financial officer, it lacks the financial and management bandwidth to add a physical presence. Of course, this litany of problems means Asos would be selling from a weak position. There would also be an opportunity cost to letting Topshop go now. Despite its lower profile, Topshop has led much of Asoss’ growth, with sales up 105% year-on-year to August 2022 and a 200% gain in the United States. United. The company said Topshop jeans were now the main women’s jeans on its site, while the brands’ dresses had also been popular. The brand may only need a few more years to reach its full potential in its new home. Then there is the question of who would be the buyer this time around. Clothing company Next Plc looked into Topshop two years ago but has struck a series of deals since then, including taking stakes in Reiss and Joules and taking over the Made.com brand. Frasers Group Plc founder Mike Ashley may be interested after initially missing out on Topshop. The sportswear retailer took a roughly 5% stake in Asos and bought online retailers Missguided and I Saw It First. Marks & Spencer Group Plc, meanwhile, is also boosting its fashion credentials, having acquired Jaeger just weeks before the Asoss Topshop deal. Adding the brand could help it reach a new, younger audience, as well as their mothers who remember the Kate Moss era. Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein may also be interested. And don’t rule out private equity. So, despite the downsides, exploring Topshop’s future has merit. When it relaunched last fall, Asos described it as a new chapter. Maybe it should be run by someone else. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Retail gloom was overstated: Andrea Felsted When Heir and Saver Don’t Care About Each Other: Martin Ivens The outspoken CEO is a dying breed: Beth Kowitt –With the help of Elaine He. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

