Kate Hudson goes Fiery Red in a Michael Kors dress for Netflix – WWD





Kate Hudson attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in Los Angeles on Sunday in a vibrant look. For the occasion, the actress wore a red Michael Kors Collection dress from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Kate Hudson at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on January 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix Hudson’s one-shoulder dress had accentuated cutouts on either side of her hips, one crescent-shaped and one acute-shaped. He also had a thigh-high slit on one leg and a puffy skirt. Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu and Kate Hudson at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominees Toast on January 28, 2019. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix Her accessories included a link necklace and a dazzling bracelet. She carried a gold colored pocket square. Hudson worked with longtime stylist Sophie Lopez for her streaming service pre-award party. Lopez outfitted Ella Purnell and Ashley Madekwe. Hudson wore her hair in a half-up ponytail with two strands of hair left to frame her face, doubling up with long bangs. Her nails were painted in a chic French style, with an almond shape. Kate Hudson and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominees toast on January 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix Hudson joined a slew of A-listers at the Netflix event, which included Keegan-Michael Key, Emma Myers, Niecy Nash, Jenna Ortega and Rita Ora. The event celebrated Netflix works that have been nominated for the next two awards shows, including the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Hudson stars in the Netflix film, which was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Picture – Musical/Comedy category. Besides acting, Hudson never misses a moment to show off her standout style. On December’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she wore a Chrome Hearts Couture sequined two-piece skirt set. Of all her press tour looks for the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” one of Hudson’s most dazzling outfits was at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. She wore a sequin-embellished Elie Saab dress with a faux neckline. The Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast honors talent who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe or Critics Choice Award. Also to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday, the event included Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

