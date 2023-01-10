Rethinking menswear: Plus-size influencers are using Tiktok to make fashion more inclusive

Body positivity has been trending for some time, with more and more images of different body types advertising the clothes we buy. But whether you’re shopping on the high street or browsing online, when was the last time you saw menswear advertised on someone who doesn’t have a gym-honed physique?

On TikTok, a small group of plus-size influencers are trying to make menswear more inclusive. They use the platforms to ask for different size options and even break down the idea of ​​what menswear even is.

There was such an eye-opening moment in the plus size women’s fashion world…that we should be more open, we should be more creative with clothes, no matter your body, Nikhil said Kapoor, a plus-size influencer.

But that hasn’t changed to the point that men’s clothing is also included.

Kapoor is a law and science graduate student at Northwestern Law School in the United States. And between classes, he’s also the creator of a clothing line called Posh Heat, and an accompanying TikTok account with over 226,000 followers.

The purpose of both is to represent plus size menswear and plus size clothing in general and show examples of how people can be creative with fashion and work around limited options.

Many of Kapoors’ videos focus on recreating looks he’s seen advertised on people with slimmer bodies.

In one of their TikToks titled, When plus-size mens fashion Pinterest**inspiration doesn’t come out, Kapoor first shows the public an image of a model on Pinterest, then recreates it in her apartment.

In some, he films himself shopping, taking the audience to the store. And in others, he creates outfits for specific events, whether it’s his school orientation, nights out, or a fancy dinner date.

But in almost all of his videos, there is a general idea that he and the audience can wear cute clothes that bring them joy, no matter what they can easily find in stores.

[Menswear in stores usually go] up to an extra, extra-large. And if you’re looking for something beyond that, three Xs or four Xs or five Xs, you’re kind of screwed at this point because you don’t really have many options, Kapoor told Euronews Culture.

He added that there are also limited “cute” options in the plus size menswear sections.

Instead, when shopping in person, he usually goes straight to the larger women’s clothing section and the sales section in particular.

It’s practically impossible to buy your clothes, and you’re at this point where you’re kind of forced to go to the plus size women’s clothing section if you want the basic necessities.

He claims he bought about 90% of the clothes in his closet from the women’s clothing section.

The plus size fashion market is growing and experts predict it will grow from a value of around $461 billion in 2019 to $669 billion in 2027, according to a report by Allied Market research.

However, according to Jacqueline Windsor, a fashion retail specialist for PwC, the market for women’s fashion for plus size fashion is larger than that for men’s fashion.

That’s because the market for women’s fashion is bigger than the market for men’s fashion in general, and it’s not just “a plus-size phenomenon.”

In the overall clothing market, the share of women’s clothing is larger than that of men’s clothing, she said.

I would say the same is true for plus size, but there are several reasons for this. For example, women tend to have a higher annual purchase frequency than men.

So it will never be equal representation on the main street. But having said that, I think the male market is underserved.

The consequences of this imbalance are that for people like Kapoor, there aren’t many options in the menswear section.

And he’s not the only one using TikTok to try to talk about it or try to make menswear more inclusive.

Like Kapoor, Mina Gerges is a Canadian influencer who has focused much of her content on activism and plus size fashion.

Shopping as a plus size guy is always a difficult task because you walk into a mall and there are so few sizes available for taller men, and the sizes available are usually uglier clothes , like plain T-shirts. Everything is clear, Gerges told Euronews Culture.

And if you’re like me, and you want to try new things, and you like to dress a little spicy, you’re kind of left in the dark.

Gerges has been talking about plus size fashion for nearly a decade. In 2015, while a student, he posted a series of photos on Instagram replicating the looks of pop divas.

He has since become the first plus-size crew member of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a hit show where drag queens compete for prize money.

In the show, the booth crew help with skits and are on-set models who are usually topless. The show aired on television for eleven years before Mina joined as its first plus-size crew member.

I think one of the most meaningful moments of my career was being on [Canada’s Drag Race],” he said.

“I will always remember walking into the audition room and being surrounded by 30 other men who were all very thin, and they were much more muscular than me. I was the only person who had a type body different from everyone else. And I think that made me go in my head in the moment.

I think we have such a limited idea of ​​what it means to be confident in your body as a man. You are not allowed to be confident in your skin unless you are extremely muscular and have a six pack.

“And I think that’s such a harmful idea. And I’ve worked hard to redefine that…I love my body. I have confidence in it. And I don’t need a six-pack to feel that confidence.

Gerges is also on TikTok, where he talks about plus size men’s clothing. In a few of his videos, he recreates outfits and clothes that he finds cute but doesn’t fit.

In one of his recent videos, he recreated Kim Kardashian’s famous Balenciaga caution tape look with a corset and medium caution tape.

In another, he recreated a pair of pants with an image of a Greek statue imprinted on them by painting a similar image onto a pair of white pants.

And in others, he designs his own plus size clothes that he has made.

There is a very different type of community on TikTok compared to Instagram. I find that on TikTok there is a huge community of people who are like you, trying to figure things out and want to feel confident and look to you for advice on things, he said. he declares.

The community on Instagram is very different. On Instagram, you almost brag about the things you do.

And like Kapoor, he also shops in the men’s and women’s sections.

I think the advice I have for someone who wants to shop in the men’s clothing section, but can’t find clothes that fit, is to expand your idea of ​​what clothing is and men’s clothing.

I think I learned that clothes are just fabric. It doesn’t matter if you buy it in the men’s section or in the women’s section.

According to Windsor, this flexibility is beginning to be reflected in the broader apparel market. And many young people are also shopping across the gender divide in stores, blurring the idea of ​​what is and isn’t menswear or womenswear.

I think especially with Millennials, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, it’s a little more fluid between how people identify themselves and what clothes they wear, Windsor said.

I was talking to a high-end fashion menswear aggregator. And they discovered that 20% of their customer base were women who bought men’s clothing for themselves.