WARMINGTON: Dress code reflected in light of trans teacher attire





Kerry Lemieux is free to skydive with Z-cup plastic boobs in 2023, but Halton District School Boards' decision to create a dress code will stop the trans shop teacher from wearing the outfit controversy that put her in the spotlight. In a major reversal that could eventually prevent Lemieux from wearing giant breast prostheses, the HDSB on Jan. 3 asked staff to develop professional standards for dress policy. Since September, Lemieux has been teaching at Oakville Trafalgar High School, wearing retail-bought extra-large breasts with artificial nipples under a tight top, as well as flexible shorts and a blonde wig. While many students and parents have expressed concern it actually mocks women and mocks the educational experience, the council supported teachers' right to dress in this manner. Until now maybe. Be it resolved that the Director (of Education Curtis Ennis) develop a Professionalism Policy that outlines HDSB's expectations of all staff, including the requirement to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom, the unanimous motion declared. This report should be completed by next month. Until then, Lemieux is free to dress as she has been seen in videos and photos from inside the classroom, hallways, skydiving or more recently walking in a molded boot on a foot that has suffered. an unknown injury. While the instructor was seen teaching at several other HDSB schools in December, there was no sighting on Monday, the first day students returned to class after the Christmas holidays. Calling for appropriate and professional dressing and decorum is a departure from November when Sari Taha, the school boards' superintendent of human resources, warned that implementing a formal staff dress code or standards of grooming would likely expose the board to considerable liability and even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it would likely be deemed discriminatory if it adversely affects an employee or group of employees because of their protected grounds by the code. Recommended Video We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play video As people around the world laughed, this advice had no easy answer to this tricky dilemma in today's waking society where dealing with tricky issues can lead to cancellation, dismissal, or dismissal. 'ostracism. Fearing a backlash, the worried parents formed an anonymous protest group, without giving names. But, as reported in December Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce challenged the board to do something. I think the bottom line and our position is that when children are in front of staff, we expect them to meet the highest standards of professionalism, Lecce said last month. Many families in the community have expressed deep concerns about the handling of this issue, and we therefore reaffirm our expectation, along with school boards, as employers, that they act in the best interests of children, and that 'they listen to the voices and families of the children themselves in various schools. It seems that the HDSB has acted. But on Monday night, Ennis cast doubt. Photo by voodoo / Twitter HDSB's commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values ​​and commitment to every student and staff who identify as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by the opinions of leading labor law firms on human rights and equity. advisers. This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB seeks to realize this motion, Ennis said. While Students First Ontario was optimistic, the board has taken a positive step in the right direction and hopes the board is serious about introducing professional standards for staff that will serve to remedy the situation. The group suggested that parents be consulted, saying the principal and council appear to be on different pages. Meanwhile, until the board vote on March 1, all eyes are on HDSB classrooms to see if Lemieux returns to the outfit that caught his international attention. 