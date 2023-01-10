Why 2023 is the year when fashion goes less trendy

/fashion/trends/why-2023-is-the-year-where-fashion-become-trendless-111673319969213.html

Curato, Mumbai’s first-ever multi-designer menswear store, has created a special place in the men’s luxury retail space. After a successful run in Khar (since its inception in 2018), this curated menswear platform, founded by Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, is embarking on a new journey with its second flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Providing easy access to select luxury menswear (with brands like Antar Agni, Jayanti Reddy, Rimzim Dadu, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Singhal, SVA, Masaba and Raghvendra Rathore) has been Curato’s key mantra. In an interview, the founder talks about her key learnings and how menswear is becoming increasingly trendless. Edited excerpts:

What made you choose Kala Ghoda?

While we were all set to become our second outlet, covid delayed our plans. Over the course of 2022, we’ve all seen retail sales rebound to record highs and fashion is among the top five industries that saw major growth in the past year. Our location in Khar was strategically located to meet the needs of an upscale suburban neighborhood. Now, as we look to expand, Kala Khoda has been a hub for some of the biggest menswear designers and buyers, so it was a no-brainer for us to be there.

The income, of course, encouraged me on this journey. There is a growing appetite among men to see more options and buy more. These two stores are different in principle: one is located in a picturesque area of ​​Khar and the other on a busy street in Kala Ghoda and they cater to different markets. This way I cover the opposite areas and all the medley in between.

How do you select and curate menswear for your stores?

When I started Curato, there was a huge drive to build a successful business, but an equally high drive to help give young designers a platform to exhibit and generate revenue for their creations. I think that’s been the success behind the Curatos story so far: lots of bold, fun designs from designers across the country wanting to express themselves, and shoppers finding an experience and curation that doesn’t exist anywhere. elsewhere in the country. We also carefully mix this with some of the most established designers in the country.

It’s a carefully curated selection that instills both comfort and style, classic and fashion-forward. Basically, I make sure I have something that appeals to everyone who walks through our doors.

Where will luxury menswear be heading in 2023?

Luxury, to me, is synonymous with comfort, and it’s up to you how you define it. It’s time to go beyond trends. I think 2023 will be trendless. It’s going to be more about people showing off their personality through their sense of style. In other words, a pure celebration of personalities. We don’t believe you can categorize luxury menswear for 2023 into a box. True to our ideology, the choice will be up to consumers. They are the ones who will define what luxury means to them. Wear lilac or metallics, bold colors or florals, the luxury we offer is the choice.

Do you see Indian men warming up with edgy clothes that we spot on global style blogs or is it just a niche segment?

Indian men are definitely pushing the boundaries of what was once considered ideal male fashion. With the influence of global cultures, we have certainly seen an increase in demand for more eclectic styles. Everyone wants to be different, and that alone is easier to do with a more vibe. One of the biggest growth areas for menswear in India has definitely been streetwear. Although it started largely with inspiration from the West, I think young Indian designers have really taken this opportunity to make streetwear an integral part of their men’s collection. As a founder, I’m constantly on the lookout for designers, who are willing to push boundaries and work forward as opposed to what worked last season.

Who is the Indian newlywed? What is he looking for?

The Indian newlywed is much more aware of himself, what works for him in terms of styles and has a very clear idea of ​​what he wants. Over the past few years, men have really embraced fashion and gone from basic to . For a long time there was a basic standard of what a man would choose to wear for a specific occasion. But it’s completely different now. It used to refer to the bride’s outfit, but that’s no longer the case. The modern Indian groom puts so much thought and effort into his look.

Much of fashion these days is also moving towards flowing styles.

Even though Curato is a multi-designer menswear boutique, you often see women buying clothes for themselves, including oversized blazers, bomber jackets, asymmetrical kurtas. We had quite a few gender neutral designers in the store such as Khanijo, Antar Agni, Arjun Saluja, No Gray Area and many more. That being said, I don’t mean that we have a specific section as such. I believe that fashion as a whole can be neutral. So anyone who walks through the door can buy anything in any part of the store if it resonates with them.

It’s more about freedom of choice and wearing what you’re most comfortable in. Social media influencers in India are also playing a key role in initiating a discourse on new fashion trends and representing fluid brands. Androgyny has been the key storyline in the shows for the past two seasons. It absolutely cannot be ignored. It will certainly have an impact on the fashion trends of the future.

One style faux pas you’ve noticed Indian men do that you should avoid?

I feel like that’s more of a personal opinion, but when it comes to menswear, the more style, where there’s a clear lack of balance between eccentricity and class , it has to stop. If you’ve kept one centerpiece in your overall attire, let that piece stand out. Your style is meant to be an extension of yourself. Don’t wear chunky bling sneakers with an embellished jacket; keep the look balanced. If a person is not comfortable in what they are wearing, it will show.

What are the key menswear and accessories trends you see emerging in 2023?

Trendy belts/fanny packs, men’s jewelry (mostly bead chains/hand accessories) and 1970s inspired prints, accessories and silhouettes.

