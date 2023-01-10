Fashion
SparkOptimus helps fashion group PVH transform its e-commerce
When PVH wanted to improve the online experience it provides to its customers, the global fashion giant turned to management consultancy SparkOptimus for advice.
One of the world’s largest fashion companies, operating in over 40 countries around the world, PVH is best known for its iconic brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. However, as the trend towards digitization continues to sweep across all industries and the rise of e-commerce continues apace, even the world’s largest companies are having to adapt their offerings.
PVH’s ambition was to grow from a transaction-focused fashion wholesaler to a consumer-focused multi-channel fashion player with a tripling of European e-commerce business by 2025.
To turn this ambition into reality, the company determined that it needed to connect with its consumers in the moment, meaning be able to serve consumers in real time, based on their individual needs. . For example, providing real-time transparency on the status of delivery and payment, or quickly providing adequate customer support in the event of an incident.
Working with experts from SparkOptimus, PVH developed an overarching consumer data strategy, then translated that strategy into a blueprint for data processes, governance, and management. The fashion retailer then worked with the consultants to implement the new foundation and the new way of working.
Speaking about the work SparkOptimus enables, PVH Executive Vice President for Omnichannel, Jesper Waerum, noted that SparkOptimus has been an instrumental partner in our journey to real-time customer activations. They are pragmatic and results-oriented, and know how to bring an inspiring vision to life by setting the path, getting things done, and breaking down organizational silos.
Three-step process
Working with PVH, SparkOptimus kickstarted the transformation by detailing what fashion company consumers really needed and how to activate them in the moment. Workshops bringing together around thirty participants from different business teams were deployed to find ideas for better serving PWD consumers.
SparkOptimus has shaped the overall journey towards PVH’s ultimate ambition of becoming a consumer-driven fashion player.
Next, the consulting firm designed the technology and data infrastructure needed to enable real-time data collection and dissemination. In launching the next build phase, SparkOptimus deployed a multidisciplinary way of working across technology, analytics, and business departments through structured operational heartbeats, and agile working through development teams.
In parallel, the consultants detailed the priority use cases of the previous phase, in collaboration with the business owners by specifying the measures of success.
Finally, the experts carried out a thorough transfer to the PVH team to give them the necessary capabilities to execute the rest of the change program independently. This included kicking off the implementation of the first use cases before increasingly coaching the team rather than taking care of things directly.
Elsewhere, SparkOptimus has also defined the necessary internal team and short-, medium- and long-term capabilities, such as short-term job descriptions, to help complete the transfer.
PVH’s ultimate ambition to triple its e-commerce business in Europe is still two years away. But the company now has a very clear vision of that goal and is at the time of writing on target to achieve the goals.
With the database in place, PVH can activate consumers in real time by connecting over 10 different data sources and destinations. The first pilot use case has been launched in three European countries with promising results.
Meanwhile, PVH now has a structured cross-functional test and learn way of working across technology, analytics, business, legal, security and data governance, enabling the company to Ambitiously increase the number of active use cases to activate consumers in the moment, improving the customer experience and creating value for PVH.
Founded in 2010, SparkOptimus was launched by a duo of former McKinsey & Company consultants. The firm has since grown into an award-winning digital strategy consultancy with a staff of around 100 professionals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.consultancy.eu/news/8365/sparkoptimus-helps-fashion-group-pvh-with-ecommerce-transformation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opinion: As Venture Capital Declines, Canada Risks Losing Entire Industry to US Again
- UK Review of Gender Recognition List Risks Trans Travel Ban | transgender
- American actor accused of harassing Irish doctor was obsessed with court hearings
- Google claims India’s antitrust order will undermine progress
- Thousands of diabetics could benefit from ‘artificial pancreas’ technology
- Earthquake! 3.5 7 km east of McKinleyville, California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- Tom Cruise and Will Smith miss Golden Globe nominations
- 10 Best Spring 2023 Fashion Trends Shop 2023 Style Inspo
- State health officials urge residents to get screened for cervical cancer
- Hear Biden’s response when asked about classified documents found in private office
- DC appeals court weighs its role in Trump libel lawsuit
- Boris Johnson tells Tories to fight for low UK taxation over Rishi Sunak