When PVH wanted to improve the online experience it provides to its customers, the global fashion giant turned to management consultancy SparkOptimus for advice.

One of the world’s largest fashion companies, operating in over 40 countries around the world, PVH is best known for its iconic brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. However, as the trend towards digitization continues to sweep across all industries and the rise of e-commerce continues apace, even the world’s largest companies are having to adapt their offerings.

PVH’s ambition was to grow from a transaction-focused fashion wholesaler to a consumer-focused multi-channel fashion player with a tripling of European e-commerce business by 2025.

To turn this ambition into reality, the company determined that it needed to connect with its consumers in the moment, meaning be able to serve consumers in real time, based on their individual needs. . For example, providing real-time transparency on the status of delivery and payment, or quickly providing adequate customer support in the event of an incident.

Working with experts from SparkOptimus, PVH developed an overarching consumer data strategy, then translated that strategy into a blueprint for data processes, governance, and management. The fashion retailer then worked with the consultants to implement the new foundation and the new way of working.

Speaking about the work SparkOptimus enables, PVH Executive Vice President for Omnichannel, Jesper Waerum, noted that SparkOptimus has been an instrumental partner in our journey to real-time customer activations. They are pragmatic and results-oriented, and know how to bring an inspiring vision to life by setting the path, getting things done, and breaking down organizational silos.

Three-step process

Working with PVH, SparkOptimus kickstarted the transformation by detailing what fashion company consumers really needed and how to activate them in the moment. Workshops bringing together around thirty participants from different business teams were deployed to find ideas for better serving PWD consumers.

SparkOptimus has shaped the overall journey towards PVH’s ultimate ambition of becoming a consumer-driven fashion player.

Next, the consulting firm designed the technology and data infrastructure needed to enable real-time data collection and dissemination. In launching the next build phase, SparkOptimus deployed a multidisciplinary way of working across technology, analytics, and business departments through structured operational heartbeats, and agile working through development teams.

In parallel, the consultants detailed the priority use cases of the previous phase, in collaboration with the business owners by specifying the measures of success.

Finally, the experts carried out a thorough transfer to the PVH team to give them the necessary capabilities to execute the rest of the change program independently. This included kicking off the implementation of the first use cases before increasingly coaching the team rather than taking care of things directly.

Elsewhere, SparkOptimus has also defined the necessary internal team and short-, medium- and long-term capabilities, such as short-term job descriptions, to help complete the transfer.

PVH’s ultimate ambition to triple its e-commerce business in Europe is still two years away. But the company now has a very clear vision of that goal and is at the time of writing on target to achieve the goals.

With the database in place, PVH can activate consumers in real time by connecting over 10 different data sources and destinations. The first pilot use case has been launched in three European countries with promising results.

Meanwhile, PVH now has a structured cross-functional test and learn way of working across technology, analytics, business, legal, security and data governance, enabling the company to Ambitiously increase the number of active use cases to activate consumers in the moment, improving the customer experience and creating value for PVH.

Founded in 2010, SparkOptimus was launched by a duo of former McKinsey & Company consultants. The firm has since grown into an award-winning digital strategy consultancy with a staff of around 100 professionals.