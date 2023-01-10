Dress to perfection with these Disney 100th anniversary accessories • The Pop Insider





The CuffLinks Disney 100 collection includes ties, pocket squares and socks that celebrate classic animation and the most famous Disney characters. | Source: Cufflinks The Walt Disney Co. has launched new products and collaborations like crazy to commemorate the start of its 100th anniversary celebration, which will continue throughout this year. Among these collaborations is Disney’s latest team up with Cufflinks, which offers new ties, socks and clutches to subtly dress up any formal outfit with a touch of Disney wonder. Dingo Vintage Socks Green Steamboat Willie Vintage Black Socks Vintage Blue Donald Duck Socks Black Willie Steamboat Pocket Square Black Pixar Ball Pocket Square Donald Classic Teal Pocket Square Source: Cufflinks So far, the collection includes nine different items: three pairs of socks, four clutches and two ties. The socks include an olive green pair with an original animated Goofy, a black pair with red toes and heels that feature a vintage Steamboat Willie advertisement, and a teal pair with an original Donald Duck and the phrase What’s the Big Idea ? Two of the pockets feature more modern designs. They featured Disney’s “D” and the Pixar ball, each made up of silhouettes of the respective studios’ biggest characters. The other two covers embrace retro vibes, featuring vintage advertisements for Steamboat Willie and classic Donald Duck artwork. Steamboat Willie Gray Men’s Tie Mickey & Friends Vintage Hollywood Blue Men’s Tie Source: Cufflinks While pocket squares and socks are colorful and fun, ties are the star of this launch. So far there are two ties in the D100 collection. The first is light gray and features a repeating pattern of anchors and Steamboat Willie turning his ship’s wheel. The second is a blue tie covered in original Mickey & Friends artwork! Each tie matches one of the collection’s socks and pocket squares, so you can perfectly coordinate your Disney look. These are just the latest additions to Cufflinks’ Disney product line, which not only includes more ties, socks and pocket squares, but also Mickey-shaped tie clips and cufflinks. The CuffLinks D100 collection is only available for a limited time cufflinks.com so you don’t miss this classic Disney collection. Whether you plan to wear the D100 collection to a professional event or the Disney wedding of your dreams, these pieces are a magical addition to any outfit.

