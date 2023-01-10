Fashion
The Best Skechers Sneakers for Men to Elevate Your Style
If you are a sneaker lover, you must have heard of the American shoe company Skechers. Known for designing athletic and leisure footwear, Skechers is a go-to brand for many of us. Plus, items like the Memory Foam range are Skechers’ most popular creation and are attested to by celebrities around the world. From fit to style, Skechers sneakers for men prioritize a comfortable experience for their customers. So, let’s discover a little more about the brand.
How to choose Skechers sneakers?
When shopping for stylish sneakers for men, there are a few things to consider to ensure you have the right pair on hand. The same is true when looking for a pair of Skechers sneakers. Here is a list of the main criteria.
Aim
Browsing through a selection of shoes, you should know the use of the shoes – is it for casual wear or running or just a sporty look? Once you know your need, it will be easier to narrow down your search.
Cut
The next thing is to determine your shoe size. The best way to do this is to measure your feet according to the instructions provided on the size chart. You don’t want your sneakers to be too tight or too loose. Only when you find the perfect fit will you be able to enjoy flexibility and the optimum level of comfort.
Budget
Skechers is generally a more affordable option than many other luxury brands on the market. The comfort offered by the brand is worth the investment. It also has a diverse range of shoes available at different price points to explore.
A great option to try is the Skechers Orvan Trayver Arch Fit Knit Trainers (Buy for SGD 115.41 on Nordström). It comes with a padded memory foam insole, which will provide you with the utmost comfort.
Check out the best Skechers sneakers men should own
(Main and featured image: Courtesy of The DK Photography/Unsplash)
You can’t take your eyes off these classic style trainers from Skechers. The Go Golf Arch Fit Set Up Waterproof Spikeless golf shoe collection features a shock-absorbing Arch Fit insole for even weight distribution. Not to mention, the breathable body of the sneakers comfortably cushions your feet while on the go.
Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Are you looking for a pair of trainers that you can put on and move about all day without any discomfort? Say hello to these Arch Fit knit trainers from Skechers. These shoes are designed to provide balanced weight distribution and comfortable arch support. Coupled with a removable insole, the shoes are lightweight and impact resistant.
Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom
If you are a hiker or hiker, the Arch Fit Dawson Argosa waterproof sneakers can be your perfect companion throughout the journey. These sneakers offer optimal comfort for long hours, thanks to the durable Goodyear Performance sole. The sneakers are also waterproof, which protects your feet from rain and puddles. Slip into this pair for ultimate comfort.
Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Synthetic upper, removable Arch Fit insole and podiatrist-certified arch support, what’s not to love about the Arch Fit D Lux running shoe from Skechers? Stylish and comfortable, these shoes instantly absorb shock to provide supreme flexibility when running or walking.
Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Slip your feet into these sneakers and let your feet enjoy ultimate comfort. The patented Arch Fit sockliner system with podiatrist-certified arch support makes the pair one of the best slip-on sneakers to get. It gives you a relaxed fit and balanced weight distribution to make your movements resilient.
Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom
