Fashion revolution: the show explores the modern reinvention of sarees | Fashion





Nearly 100 pioneering sarees, including the very first to be worn at the Met Gala, will be on display across the UK in a new large-scale exhibition examining the modern reinvention of clothing. The first-of-its-kind exhibition at the Design Museum, titled The Offbeat Sari, brings together more than 90 items that have been loaned by designers and studios across India to tell the story of what has been called a fashion revolution. fashion. Conventionally a single, unstitched piece of cloth, the sari reflects identity, social class, taste and function, and remains an enduring part of life in South Asia today. But a garment once seen by young people as traditional and uncomfortable has transformed in recent years into a modern expression of identity and resistance. The exhibition explores how designers and artisans are reshaping the way the sari is understood, designed, made and worn in India today. In particular, it examines when the saree was first worn at the Met Gala in New York City in May 2022, marking the clothing’s arrival on the global fashion scene. Designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and styled with a gold Schiaparelli bodice, this saree was worn by Indian businessman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla, and grabbed headlines around the world for its dramatic blend of Indian and Western tailoring. It will be the first time the set has been seen in Britain, and only the second time it has been featured in an exhibition, having been shown in Monaco last summer. Other sarees on display will include pieces from brands such as Abraham & Thakore, Raw Mango, AKAARO and NorBlack NorWhite which the Design Museum says have been at the forefront of saree dynamic change and renewed relevance. Visitors will also see sarees that experiment with materials and form by designers such as Amit Aggarwal, HUEMN, Diksha Khanna and Bodice. There are also examples of couture saris such as Tarun Tahilianis in foil jersey created for Lady Gaga in 2010 and Abu Jani Sandeep Khoslas in a ruffled version, worn by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Alongside them are a range of styles seen on the streets of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and beyond, showing how young women in cities are embracing the saree. Priya Khanchandani, the exhibits curator, said the sari was experiencing what was perhaps its fastest reinvention in its 5,000-year history. She added: This makes the saree movement one of today’s most important global fashion stories, but little is known about its true nature beyond South Asia. Urban women who previously associated the saree with clothing are transforming it into a fresh, radical and everyday garment that allows them to express who they are, while designers are experimenting with its materiality by relying on limitless creativity. For me and so many others, the sari has personal and cultural significance, but it is also a rich and dynamic canvas for innovation, encapsulating the vitality and eclecticism of Indian culture. With a population of 1.4 billion, India’s significance in contemporary culture is vast, and the sari showcases the country’s undeniable imagination and verve, while affirming the relevance of Indian design. on the world stage. The Offbeat Sari is on display at the Design Museum from May 19 to September 17, 2023

