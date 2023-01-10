Halton School Board imposes dress code on teachers





Halton administrators have ordered the director of education to create and implement a ‘professionalism policy’ for staff – which includes dress standards – by March. The move came just two weeks after the education minister weighed in on the controversy over a trans teacher who sports large prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples, saying there was ‘deep concern’ about how whose council handled the situation. The situation at Oakville Trafalgar High School, which has been reported by news outlets around the world, has sparked protests outside the school and even bomb threats after photos were posted online in September, showing the trans teacher in the classroom. Al Saplys, whose teenager goes to school, welcomes the council’s latest decision, saying it’s ‘hypocritical’ that staff don’t have to adhere to the same dress code as pupils, which bans clothing that exposes or makes visible the genitals and nipples. “No matter what you think about gender expression, there have to be standards of professionalism,” Saplys said. “…I hope they (the council) can follow through. I hope it will not be blocked or blocked. To special council meeting on January 3, trustees passed a motion asking the manager to develop a “professionalism policy”, which outlines staff expectations, including the requirement to maintain “appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the meeting room. class”. The policy is to be presented by March 1, with an interim report expected in February. Despite numerous complaints, the council’s director and senior staff had previously said a dress code could not be enacted for fear of exposing the council to “considerable liability” and violating the human rights code. However, the Ontario College of Teachers later said boards already had the tools to address the issue, and ahead of the holiday break, Lecce said Halton “has an obligation to ensure these classrooms are safe and respectful places to learn… I don’t believe the board administration has done that to date. The college “said the board has the powers to enforce these standards, so I expect them to do so.” Board chair Margo Shuttleworth told The Star that the elected directors are “confident that by passing this motion, board staff will work collaboratively with all parties involved to create standards in the work environment, while while remaining true to values ​​and commitments to people”. rights that we so fundamentally support. She added that “every day (the administrators) receive new information that could adjust or change our way of seeing things. So all the information that we got, we all took it very seriously and used it to figure out where we’re going, how we’re going forward. Concerned about the threats of violence, a small group of parents whose children attend school have retained the services of a lawyer. TO SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Register Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

