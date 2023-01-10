20 minutes with: American fashion designer Norma Kamali

Text size





Norma Kamalis’ career as a designer spans nearly 55 years. Her sleeping bag coat, an oversized nylon garment, is so well-known that it was part of an exhibit last year of iconic American fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kamalis clothing continues to be a mainstay on red carpets, with celebrity fans including Jennifer Lopez, Bette Midler and Beyonc.

But the New York-based designer is as commercial as she is creative and is CEO of her eponymous brand. During his long history at the helm of the company, Kamali, 77, has managed to stay at the forefront of retail trends: in 1995, when many companies had no online presence, she launched a website and pioneered the now ubiquitous concept. virtually try before you buy.

She has also successfully transitioned during the pandemic from live presentations of her collections to online shows, a strategy that has seen her profits increase.

Today, Kamali is solely focused on e-commerce and has no physical footprint. At the same time, his business grew to include a lifestyle division, NormaLife, which encompasses homewares, skincare and olive oil.

In 2020, she released her second book, I’m invincible, which chronicles her lifestyle and encourages female empowerment. She recently spoke with penta on his career.

SLOPE: In the ever-changing fashion and lifestyle industries, what do you think has been the key to your longevity?

Norma Kamali: I like to think my approach to fashion is authentic. I want clothes to be comfortable, flattering and easy to care for, which is what all of mine are. Nothing requires dry cleaning. I also believe in affordable clothes that are timeless. If it’s relevant today, it should be 40 years from now.

My philosophy speaks to women and has helped me connect with customers who continue to buy my clothes again and again.

You are currently solely focused on e-commerce. Did you make this change because of the pandemic?

It has nothing to do with Covid. I decided 20 years ago that traditional department stores were moving in a direction I didn’t like. Originally, these stores had a very hands-on approach to customer service. Then they became about sales, numbers and bottom line. As a small business, I felt vulnerable that my success depended on their success. They had the potential to bankrupt me. My gut told me online was the way to go.

Between 2011 and 2014, I started going online only. Wal-Mart was one of the retailers where I had a major online presence. I designed a line exclusively for the company they produced and sold. The success of this venture was proof that going exclusively online was the right decision.

The Kamalis sleeping bag coat, an oversized nylon garment, is so well-known that it was part of an exhibit last year of iconic American fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Courtesy of Norma Kamali





You started out designing clothes, but expanded with the start of NormaLife. Why did you diversify?

My clothing line has so many categories swimwear, everyday wear, coats, bridal wear. NormaLife is an extension of this and includes products that I am passionate about and that I create myself. I feel that I add value by offering them to customers. Olive oil, for example, has been my favorite for as long as I can remember, I use it for cooking, to finish dishes and to moisturize my skin. I collaborated with a small producer in Provence to bring top quality oil to my consumers.

Can you share your biggest successes and challenges in your business so far?

I think longevity is my biggest achievement.

I have challenges every week. My biggest most recently was surviving the pandemic. We had major issues with our supply chain when it came to materials to produce our garments. They were mainly the result of overseas shutdowns, lack of manpower to drive the trucks, staff reductions at factories, and power outages at factories. These problems still exist today.

I also had to abandon methods that no longer worked and adopt new ones. For example, we used to show our new collections to buyers in our showrooms every season, many of our regular customers traveled to New York for these presentations. Obviously they stopped when Covid arrived.

We had to find a new way to show what we had designed; we did this by creating video content for digital presentations that needed to be as powerful as what people could see live. Additionally, we have started sending our customers packages with photos of the garments and fabric samples of their materials. Our approach worked and within a year we managed to exceed our pre-Covid sales. Today, although in-person presentations are back, many of our clients prefer the online route.

Have you faced difficulties in the fashion industry because of your gender?

Not just in the fashion industry, but in business in general. Over the years many people have hinted that a man would be better off running my business and couldn’t imagine me as CEO. It has improved over time, but it still exists. The idea of ​​a female designer being a CEO is a tough combination.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.