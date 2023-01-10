New Cohasset Exhibit Captures Exquisite Gilded Age Dresses

COHASSET Imagine what a dress like this one with its stunning embellishments, or this one with amazing jet embroidery, could do for your social status.

Step into the Pratt Memorial Library in Cohasset Village and step into another era when women frequently wore fancy dresses and strove to “make a grand entrance at the opera or a ball and feel like a queen.”

Scituate’s Marie Schlag sets the scene more than a century later for the Cohasset Historical Society’s ambitious new exhibit, “Furbelows, Flounces and Fripperies: The Gilded Age.” It will open with a ticketed gala on Saturday, January 14.

Schlag, a retired textiles restorer, curated and curated the exhibition to provide stunning visuals and a tasteful throwback to an era “notorious for excess”.

The exhibit was inspired by HBO’s historical drama “The Gilded Age,” a tale of late 19th-century New York extravaganza that enters its second season this year.

Located in the 1903 Pratt Library, the exhibit showcases 35 women’s fashions from 1870 to 1900. Inspired by Parisian designer brands and made by highly skilled American seamstresses, the dresses are described as hallmarks of post-Civil War fashion.

“Women’s clothing was not just about covering the body in a decent and fashionable way,” Schlag writes in the exhibit notes. “It has become a deadly weapon and a walking advertisement of status and wealth for husbands or fathers.”

“New American millionaire wives and daughters, each wanting to outdo the other, dressed in opulent styles as money poured into the homes of wealthy industrialists and financiers.”

Visitors to the exhibition will see a wedding dress, evening dresses, bodices, jackets, a dolman (outerwear) and accessories. Company staff placed fancy dress shoes, hats, umbrellas and gloves in the room, many of which have been carefully preserved for decades.

“Cohasset has a fabulous collection”, one of the most important on the South Shore, with more than 4,000 pieces, specified Mr. Schlag.

Like Newport, Rhode Island, Cohasset attracted wealthy industrialists from Boston. In the 1960s, the historical society put out a request for items to donate to its costume collection. Staff and volunteers have spent the past year examining these items, repairing them and preparing for unveiling.

In 2020, Schlag was taking inventory when she came across a gorgeous green brocade and velvet coat. It had a velvet bustle and intricate embroidery on the front panel.

“It would be wonderful to build an exhibition” around the society’s collection, she thought.

If Schlag’s know-how spans several centuries, the 19th stands out for her.

“It’s my baby. I really love this century,” she said.

She grew up in New York and watched her mother, Gloria Nelson, “a very good seamstress”, make samples for Simplicity patterns. When the company had a new design on paper, her mother would turn it into a dress or costume, to illustrate and help sell the design.

Schlag developed an appreciation for the variety of fabrics and artistry involved in garment making and costume design. She majored in textiles and apparel at the City College of New York and began a career as a textile designer and buyer. Soon after, she married, raised three sons, and 18 years later earned a master’s degree in historic textiles and costume conservation at the University of Rhode Island.

In 2010, she opened a private business, The Studio for Textile Conservation, in her home and has worked with museums and historical societies, advising on the preservation of dresses, wedding dresses, other clothing and even clothing. flags.

Recently retired, she is happy to continue doing what she loves as a volunteer. She has volunteered at the historical societies of Scituate, Hingham, and Norwell and is a member of the Costume Society of America.

During a recent preview tour, descriptions such as “chenille cuffs,” “silk flaw,” and “soutache braiding” rolled off her tongue as she showed off the dresses. One of my favorite details was the extra sweeping fabric inside the bottom of a skirt to protect the silk when the skirt dragged down the street.

Standing next to a dress made from a beautiful blue wheat brocade, she called the material “absolutely beautiful on its own” and pointed to the handmade lace cuffs and a lace Bertha collar. On another, an 1895 black silk velvet cape with jet beads, she said, “The beadwork is amazing.”

Whatever textile project she is working on, she says, she becomes fascinated by what she finds. During a visit to the Middleboro Historical Society, she came across a little dress worn by the wife of General Tom Thumb, the American dwarf who performed with circus pioneer PT Barnum. Lavinia Warren was 32 inches tall.

“Can you imagine?” Schlag said.

The exhibition

“Flounces, Furbelows and Fripperies: The Gilded Age in Cohasset” runs through May 12, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cohasset Historical Society, 106 S. Main St. in Cohasset.

The January 14 gala will include hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. There will also be several private tours in January.

For more information, visit cohassethistoricalsociety.org or call 781-383-1434.

