The five fashion exhibitions in the world in 2023

January 9, 2023



New year, new exhibitions for the museums of the world’s biggest fashion capitals. From the key events of 1997 at the Palais Galliera in Paris, to the tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York: here are the five must-see fashion exhibitions in 2023.

Christian Dior: Creator of Dreams at the Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art

After Paris, London and New York, this retrospective dedicated to Christian Dior has just arrived in Tokyo, emphasizing in particular the close ties between Dior and Japan. The influences of the great couturier, such as his passion for gardens, and his most emblematic creations are at the center of this exhibition, the scenography of which has been specially designed to pay homage to Japanese culture. But that’s not all. The public can also discover the haute couture creations and accessories imagined by the creative directors who succeeded Christian Dior, including Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, John Galliano and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams – until May 28, 2023 at the Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art.

1997, Fashion Big Bang at the Palais Galliera in Paris

The famous 2000s (or “2000s”) have been an inexhaustible source of inspiration since the beginning of 2022, but it is 1997 that is considered a pivotal year in fashion. A “Big Bang”, as Vogue Paris magazine called the spring-summer 1997 haute couture season, which the Palais Galliera will retrace in an exhibition to be discovered from March 7. Audiences will appreciate collections that have become cult, such as ‘Body Meets Dress, Dress Meets Body’ by Comme des Garons, and will remember the emergence of new creative directors who are now considered leading designers, such as Hedi Slimane, Stella McCartney and Nicolas Ghesquire.The exhibition will also recall milestone events such as the opening of the Colette concept store.The entire show will feature no less than 50 drawings, videos and archival documents.

1997, Fashion Big Bang – from March 7 to July 16, 2023 at the Palais Galliera in Paris.

Karl Lagerfeld: A beauty line at the Met in New York

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has chosen to dedicate its major spring exhibition to a single fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld. An exceptional retrospective that will take the form of a tribute to his creative genius, as well as to his personality, through no less than 150 creations, obviously accompanied by sketches signed by the great German couturier. His work methodology, his creative process, his creations, his relationships with his closest collaborators… The public will be able to appreciate all of the designer’s work since he worked for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel , and his own claw. . Like every year, the Costume Institute exhibition will be inaugurated by the most coveted red carpet event, the Met Gala, for which the guests will all wear creations by Karl Lagerfeld.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – from May 5 to July 16, 2023 at the Met in New York.

Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto at the V&A in London

After the Palais Galliera in Paris, it is the turn of the Victoria & Albert Museum to host this retrospective dedicated to Gabrielle Chanel. This is the first British exhibition entirely devoted to the work of the French couturier, and for the occasion the V&A will present some rare creations from its own collection. In total, more than 180 looks will be gathered in the museum, as well as jewelry, accessories, cosmetics and perfumes. All of this is meant to shed light on the evolution of Gabrielle Chanel’s iconic style, as well as her journey to her final collection in 1971.

Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto – 16 September 2023 to 25 February 2024 at the V&A London.

Fashion and sport at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs in Paris

As the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris approach, the Muse des Arts Décoratifs has chosen to explore the close, and ever more frequent, links between the worlds of fashion and sport. Clothing, accessories, photographs, paintings, posters and videos will be installed in the museum to show the link between these two worlds, from Antiquity to the present day. Sportswear, whether designed and/or used in training or in the city, will be at the heart of this exhibition which will highlight tennis dresses dating from the 19th century, the emblematic yellow jersey of the Tour de France and Lacoste polo shirts, as well as more recent collections including sneakers and logo clothing, and collaborations between sport and couture that have become an integral part of our daily lives.

Fashion and Sport – from September 20, 2023 to April 7, 2024 at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.