



Fashion retailer Express Inc. on Monday announced an update to its guidance for the year ending Jan. 28, due to fourth-quarter sales falling short of expectations. Fashion retailer Express updates its forecast for 2022. – Express The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it now expects comparable sales for the full year 2022 to remain relatively flat. Similarly, Express’s diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in the $1.18 to $1.22 range for the year, compared to the company’s previous guidance of the $1.12 to $1.12 range. $1.22. Other elements of the full-year 2022 outlook provided by the company last month remained unchanged. Against the backdrop of extremely challenging macroeconomic, consumer and competitive environments, we expect to achieve full-year 2022 comparable sales and diluted loss per share within the ranges of our previous outlook, said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. Reduced spending in discretionary categories and an increased appetite for deep discounts continued in the fourth quarter, negatively impacting our business. Despite these headwinds, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our stated objective of long-term profitable growth for the Express brand and are committed to returning to profitability in 2023. In December, WHP Global announced a $260 million investment in Express to form a strategic partnership and intellectual property joint venture. As a result, the fashion company will be 60% owned by WHP and 40% by platform company Express. The investment is expected to enable Express to scale through new national category licenses and international expansion opportunities, as well as advance an omnichannel platform. We are on track to complete our recently announced agreement with WHP in January 2023. This mutually transformative strategic partnership will advance our EXPRESSway Forward strategy, evolve our Express brand, provide WHP with access to an omnichannel operating platform fully integrated and accelerate growth. of our company, added Baxter.

