Zara Tindall is dividing fans with another ‘too short’ dress





Zara Tindall is one of the most stylish members of the royal family and she’s not afraid to experiment with fashion. In recent months, she has made headlines for wearing short dresses and jumpsuits that fans don’t often see royals wearing.

Zara is currently on Australia’s Gold Coast and was spotted being interviewed by American journalist Amanda Bate. For the chat, which took place on Friday, January 6, Zara wore a colorfully patterned shirt dress that showed off her toned legs. Called the “Catalina” mini shirt dress, the garment was designed by Australian luxury fashion designer Rebecca Vallance. The dress comes with an elegant belt, which accentuates the waist of the wearer. It is currently available for purchase on fashion site Farfetch for 490. READ MORE: Rabbit zodiac horoscope 2023 – what awaits the Rabbit this year

Describing the dress, Farfetch wrote on its website: “Known for her sophisticated and elegant approach to design, Rebecca Vallance incorporates a pop of pattern into the Catalina mini shirt dress as an abstract color-block print brings her outfit to life. this belted puff sleeve style. “ Zara matched the dress with a pair of black sandals decorated with silver studs. She also wore a pair of square sunglasses called Tommy Limited Edition Sunglasses in Mellow Yellow by Australian eyewear brand AM Eyewear. Zara’s dress proved a controversial choice among royal fan circles, as many found it too short and inappropriate for a 41-year-old royal. Some noted that this wasn’t the first time Zara wore a mini dress. DO NOT MISS :

Yesterday, January 8, Zara was spotted in another bright outfit while in Australia, but this time her dress was a bit longer. The royal wore another Rebecca Vallance dress called “Isidora” Puff-Sleeves Midi Dress, in royal blue. She combined this with a pair of nude wedges from Novo Shoes and a pair of Ray Ban round sunglasses. Zara completed her look with the Camera ‘A’ bag in ivory pebble from Aspinall London.

