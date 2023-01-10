Prince Harry Reserve Memoirs: Takeaways – Deadline

The wait is over. Memoirs of Prince Harry Spare hits libraries today (apart from Spain where it was accidentally released late last week) and the public is bracing for plenty of revelations, with some queuing outside bookshops since its release at midnight. But Harry hasn’t exactly shied away from the public eye over the past week and several of these major reveals have already been leaked, teased or discussed via tell-all interviews with ITV and CBS.

Below, we summarize the most shocking ones before our international editor Baz Bamigboye publishes his review later this week.

wedding dress texts

One of the first excerpts from the book that emerged this morning that caught the media’s attention concerns an argument between Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and his brother William’s wife, Kate Middleton. Speculation has grown and grown about varying differences between the two since Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview two years ago and the excerpt confirms it, while also demonstrating a startling level of invasion of privacy. of the author. Harry writes that he arrived home to find his wife “sobbing on the floor” following the exchange which happened at a time when Markle’s relationship with father Thomas Markle was crumbling. The split came after Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, was left ‘crying’ after trying on the dress she was to wear to Prince Harry’s wedding, further exacerbated by Middleton’s refusal to visit the Markle’s tailor after Markle took a day to respond because she was in the middle. Cue an angry text exchange. The passage is likely to leave the future king and his wife in an even rougher mood – especially as it includes a reference to their daughter and reveals private text messages – and is demonstrative of Harry’s efforts to demonstrate the unrest within the family at the time of his marriage.

The dog bowl incident

In an extraordinary passage leaked to The Guardian Late last week, Harry recounts an incident at his Nottingham Cottage in which his brother William physically pushed him into a dog bowl, leaving him with scars on his back. It came after William described Harry’s wife as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, (more on that later), the Duke of Sussex has said. The incident is detailed in the book and paints a picture of a once close sibling relationship left in tatters. Harry confirmed the incident in his interviews with CBS’ Anderson Cooper and ITV’s Tom Bradby and used the example to draw a line between his headspace and William’s. Harry told Bradby he “saw a red haze at William” before he was pushed, but he chose not to retaliate as the therapy sessions “helped me control that anger and frustration.” And in what has become an incredibly common theme over the past week, Harry told Cooper that William “consumed a lot of tabloid press, a lot of stories” at the time, leading him to believe “some issues , which were not based on reality. The account of the incident became a starting point for further discussion between Harry and his interlocutors about his disintegrating relationship with Britain’s future king.

“Briefing, Leaks and Plantings”

One of the main talking points that emerged from the ITV interview was Harry’s strong allusion to the point of knocking you over the head that the Royal Family leaked stories about him to the tabloids in order to protect. . While the prince has said knocking the tabloids down a notch or two is his lifelong ambition (he is currently actively pursuing three lawsuits against media organizations), other members of his family are happy to “run , divulge and plant” about him and his wife. private lives, he said, in an extraordinary broadside. Pushed by Bradby on why he’s been so relentlessly public with his story over the past few weeks, Harry said “the planting level of other members means in my mind they’ve written countless books.” He chastised some for “going to bed with the devil”, aka the British tabloids, to rehabilitate their image, alluding to how information about his life was traded for protection.

Camilla’s Revenge

Much of Harry’s anger in this space was focused on his father’s new wife, King Charles III, Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Queen Consort. An excerpt from the book includes Harry and William telling Charles, “We approve of Camilla. Please don’t marry her, just be together, dad. Their cries fell on deaf ears and Camilla launched a ‘campaign for marriage and possibly the Crown’, according to the Harry ITV interview, a campaign which he said featured a number of stories leaked to the press. “Stories started popping up all over the newspapers about his private conversations with ‘Willy’,” Harry said. “Stories containing specific details, none of which came from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the only other person present. It’s hard to imagine Harry’s stepmother being on top of the reconciliation list.

Confront the Taliban

Harry also managed to attract the attention of the Taliban and the international peace community after revealing that he had killed 25 fighters during his tour of Afghanistan and considered them “chess pieces”. It was part of a leak that lacked the necessary context – context provided a few days later by the full excerpt in which Harry explains: “My number gave me no satisfaction. Naturally, I would have preferred not to have this number on my military CV, but at the same time I would have preferred to live in a world where there would be no Taliban, a world without war. But too late. Afghans have since called on Harry to face prosecution or compensation for the deaths of those he admits to killing and a group of Taliban officials have said he should be prosecuted in the international tribunal and by the international community. Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has suggested the prince’s admission could create security risks for the Invictus Games. The debacle will be a stain on Harry, who often spoke proudly of his two tours of the country during his time in the military. This suggests a certain naivety on his part.

Race issues

Harry doesn’t hold back in his discussions of race after marrying Markle. He again focuses much of his anger on the tabloids’ treatment of Markle because of the color of her skin, but also chastised William and his wife for “stereotypical” her for being a ” American actress, divorced and biracial”. This is an extraordinary allegation to make. In the book, Harry writes about the work he did to understand his “unconscious bias” issues – issues that, before he woke up, made headlines around the world when he disguised himself as Nazi to attend a party in 2005. He says he was bigoted before meeting Meghan and, incidentally, places some of the blame for the Nazi incident on the shoulders of William, who he says encouraged him . Speaking to Bradby, Harry said his family could “learn a lot” from the unconscious bias training he recently took and reported the line between his godmother Lady Susan Hussey and charity boss Ngozi Fulani. Unconscious bias also played a role in an unnamed Royal questioning the skin color of Harry’s son Archie, an incident which Harry said was not racist, but had seemed fine when he first appeared on Oprah’s 2021 interview.

“Reconciliation” is the name of the game

Amidst all the pain, anger and outbursts, Harry repeatedly stresses in the book and in his interviews that he seeks “reconciliation”. When pushed by Bradby about how the interviews surely made said reconciliation almost unworkable, he said he had “spent the last six years trying to communicate with my family privately”, but it came to pass. to the point where he was “fleeing the country for our safety.” He told Bradby he “100% wants his family back” and that the “reconciliation” could “have a ripple effect around the world”. Good luck with that one Harry.