Mid-rise fashion influencers are changing our perception of style

When Michael-Anthony Spearman was growing up, he remembers there was only one place guys like him could shop: the big, tall store. Now 36, he’s one of the fashion influencers on social media, changing the conversation around size and style.

starting his Instagram account @TheBigGuyFashion in 2011, as a fun way to show off his style, Spearman didn’t see anyone with the same aesthetic, so he decided to fill the void himself – and has been doing so ever since.

“I really want to present myself in such a way that I can be the guy I wanted to see grow up,” he says. “I’m a man of color. I’m a certain size…Even though the industry doesn’t necessarily pay attention to that niche, it still motivates me — to provide that representation.”

Amanda Marzoff, partner at management firm Underscore Talent, said “there is not just a desire for more inclusive fashion, there is a need”. And while the need has been invisible for a long time, she explains that “influencers have probably been the biggest force for change and positive addition to the body and size conversation.”

And people notice it. Spearman’s Instagram has over 43,600 followers and this year he is nominated for Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year by the American Influencer Awards.

“We’re getting more and more recognition. Brands are starting to see that it’s a viable niche, a niche that needs to be served and I’m so glad that even my little page or blog or social media has played a role in there, “Lancier, who runs @MenofSizesaid.

Why do inclusive fashion influencers gain followers?

The the average american woman wears a size 16-18 according to the International Journal of FashionDesign, Technology and Education

People want to see models and influencers who look like them; they want realistic fashion content.

Social media has helped create space for all types of fashion influencers.

What is mid-rise fashion?

Shelby Tomalin, a fashion influencer nominated in the fashion category for Positive Body Influencer of the Year, was inspired to create her @shelbysaywhatblog account after having her first child.

“There’s so much pressure out there to bounce back and lose the baby weight, and it just wasn’t my journey…I completely changed height and weight and all the old clothes I loved in my closet, I couldn’t’ I don’t wear anymore. I had to start all over again.

She shared her story online and now has over 234,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 460,000 on TikTok.

Tomalin has connected with the size medium community, which is a term used to describe a range of sizes around 10 to 16, which does not fit into plus size retail sizes, but can often be difficult to find in select brands with industry standard sizes. The #midsize hashtag has exploded on TikTok over the past year with over 4 billion views and 2.5 billion for #midsizefashion.

Marzoff explains that it is remarkable that a influencer and her movement (MidSize Collective) coined that term, not the fashion industry.

“Consumers are hungry for more realistic fashion content and, more generally, normalized conversations around bodies,” says Marzoff. “People need words to describe their feelings, and with the emergence of ‘midsize’ in our vernacular…consumers not only need more sizes and inclusiveness, they need better ways to talk about bodies that aren’t harmful or polarizing.”

Tomalin saw the same desires in the “overwhelming” response to his content from people who “were dying for content like this online and they just didn’t see it anywhere”.

Promote body positivity

Now a mother of two, Tomalin says it makes her emotional to think about the impact she has on young people like her daughters when it comes to body confidence and acceptance.

“For me, fashion is not about following trends, it’s about confidence. If we can feel good about the clothes we wear, I think we feel at peace with ourselves,” says Tomalin. “I think fashion is so much more than just clothing. It’s definitely about prioritizing your self-esteem.”

Sometimes your outlook can change with just a new outfit, Spearman says.

“You can actually feel that confidence from the outside in. Because once you look good, you automatically start feeling good and your perception of yourself will also start to change. “

Marzoff points to other fashion influencers like TikToker RemiBader (also nominated for this year’s awards) who have “specifically added to the body positivity conversation in a big way.”

“Remi is extremely transparent, sometimes heartbreaking, about it,” says Marzoff. “Not only is it important to talk about the size disparity in fashion, but it’s also important to show all aspects of it and its emotional implications.”

So if consumers want more inclusiveness, why aren’t brands meeting their needs?

The main problem is at the manufacturing level, says Marzoff.

“More sizes mean more resources, samples and manpower. When something is new and not widely adopted in an industry, it is considered ‘risky’ and a risk could affect the outcome bottom line of a brand – the profit margins,” she says. “Despite the overwhelming evidence of need, too few brands seem ready to take the leap, especially in the luxury category. I think that will continue to change and improve, but not as quickly as the public and consumers need it for that to happen.”

Tomalin understands that it takes time for big fashion retailers to step out of their comfort zone, but she hopes the changes she’s already seen happening in the industry through greater visibility and influencers s expressing online.

“That’s what’s great about social media, it drives change.”