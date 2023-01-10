Fashion
Texts from Meghan and Kate’s bridesmaid dress revealed in Harry’s memoir
Prince Harrys memoir, Sparehit shelves today after days of leaks saw revelations make headlines.
The autobiography contains claims that William physically attacked him, while his admission that he killed 25 Taliban members during the war in Afghanistan generated protests in Helmand province over the weekend.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is on sale now
In the last excerpt from the book, Prince Harry would have revealed the text messages between Meghan and Kate on Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress before the royal wedding in 2018.
According to The mirror, Harry claimed the incident was mainly caused by Kate.
Reports circulated ahead of the Sussex nuptials that Meghan left Kate in tears while trying on Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, but Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a 2021 interview that the reverse had happened.
Kate was reportedly unhappy with the dress and wanted it redone, unhappy with Meghan’s suggestion that she visit the tailor-in-waiting at Kensington Palace.
He wrote that the dresses, which were made by Clare Waight Keller, then Givenchy’s creative director, were hand-sewn based on measurements alone, so it only made sense that they needed some tweaking.
In the book, after dealing with this as well as issues with his father, Thomas Markle, Harry writes that Meghan was left sobbing on the floor.
READ MORE:King jealous of Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘taking the spotlight’, memoir claims
READ MORE:Prince Harry ‘spanked’ by cougar while losing his virginity ‘behind busy pub’
The mirror published the reported messages between them, according to Prince Harry:
Kate: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on a house.”
Meghan: “Good, and I told you the tailor’s been here since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have her altered, like other mums do?”
Kate: “No, all the dresses have to be redone.”
Meghan: “I don’t know what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”
Kate: “Good.”
Harry also wrote that the next day Kate apologized, bringing flowers and a card.
When did Prince Harry’s book come out in the UK and where can I buy it?
The prince’s already explosive memoir is officially released in the UK today, Tuesday January 10.
The highly anticipated book, which has been written by Pulitzer Prize-winning ghost JR Moehringer has the RRP of 28.
Dubbed ‘the most anticipated memoir of 2023,’ the autobiography is available at Waterstoneswhere it is currently half price at 14.
Spare can also be bought for 14 on Amazon and you can find out more about ordering your copy via the Amazon website.
It is also available at half price from WHSmith at 14 and be ordered here.
