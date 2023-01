KidSuper collaborates with Louis Vuitton

No matter. Particularly in the bigger houses, where accessories drive profits and designers are challenged to generate the cross-channel content essential to brand identity and desirability. This is especially true for what was once a moldy luggage maker and is now the cornerstone of the world’s largest luxury goods house, where sales last year exceeded $22 billion, according to estimates. of banking giant HSBC. While it’s true that menswear accounts for only a portion of Vuitton’s profits, its halo effect on brand image, which began when Mr Abloh was appointed in 2018, cannot be overstated. . And there’s every reason to believe that Mr. Burkes’ motivation in choosing Mr. Dillane as guest runway designer was to advance a brand narrative. From the outset, it was clear that as a designer, Mr. Dillane, 31, was a great storyteller. While still a math whiz at Brooklyn Tech, he started making and selling T-shirts in his school cafeteria. He presented one of his first collections in 2020 in the form of a stop motion film featuring modified Barbie dolls wearing miniature versions of his streetwear designs. Funding his own brand with profits from KidSuper cartoon hoodies and t-shirts, he went on to create other minimal productions featuring his parents, people from his cohort of friends, strangers filmed in the street and invited to share their dream ambitions, and, perhaps most notably, Claymation figurines. It was the latter that caught the attention of the judges of the prestigious LVMH Prize, which celebrates designers under 40; in 2021, he awarded him the second Karl Lagerfeld Prize along with two other designers. Like Mr. Abloh did, Mr. Dillane thrives on creative collaboration. (Among his unlikely business partners are Puma, Jagermeister, Modelo and SpaghettiOs.) Yet unlike Mr. Abloh, a relentless referent, who fulfilled curator and art critic Nicolas Bourriaud’s long-held prophecy that, at the future, the DJ would become the dominant figure of our culture Mr. Dillane is less a mixmaster than an irrepressible generator of ideas. Invited last year by Mr. Burke to showcase a few designs for Vuitton, he instead produced a 500-page mission statement. It was 5% products and 95% ideas and concepts, Dillane said over the phone. As a first-generation American, the child of a Spanish mother and an Irish father, he said, I always felt that pressure to push myself and make the most of every opportunity.

