Daniel Arsham hosts a show during Paris Fashion Week

An essential fashion artist, Daniel Arsham has become a designer in his own right, at the helm of his recently launched label, Objects IV Life. Now the multi-hyphen is taking her new title to new heights, with the announcement of her first-ever show during Paris Fashion Week. The presentation, which will take place on January 19, will offer a first look at the brand’s Chapter 003 collection. Details on the occasion are scarce, but if the line resembles Object IV Life’s Chapter 001 collection, which launched in June last year, it’s likely to include a full range of ready- unisex wearables, shoes and accessories. Arsham, who currently has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has caught on with mainstream audiences for his “fictional archaeology” concept, which conjures up modern artifacts like weathered cultural objects and decaying technological devices. from materials like sand and selenite crystals. Her works have caught the attention of the fashion industry; and over the past five years, Arsham has lent her signature aesthetic to fashion brands including Dior, Tiffany, Rimowa, adidas and Uniqlo. Tradition and modernity are things we try to marry and Daniel helps us do that, said LVMH’s Alexandre Arnault, who previously commissioned Arsham to build “fictional archaeological” versions of Rimowa suitcases and Tiffany boxes. , via fashion company. Plus, he’s very powerful on social media and being part of that conversation has been a hit for us. He helped us reach new customers. Arsham opened Objects IV Life in 2022, along with London-based brand accelerator Tomorrow, which offers shared investments and services to a list of emerging fashion imprints, including Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey’s Loverboy, Arnaul Vaillant and Moreover. Arsham signed a deal with group CEO Stefano Martinetto in 2019, when he assembled the brand’s founding team, which includes Tomorrow’s head of development Julie Gilhart, former Acne Studios head of design Matthew Grant and former Burberry merchandising director Judy Collinson. Objects IV Life includes basic pieces intended to build a uniform wardrobe for a creative lifestyle,” Arsham previously said of the brand identity. “Designed between New York and London, all garments are made in Portugal and Los Angeles with custom material sourced from Italy.” Revisit the workwear-focused Chapter 001 collection here and stay tuned for Daniel Arsham’s first Objects IV Life show during Paris Fashion Week on January 19th. In other fashion news, Heron Preston will debut at New York Fashion Week in February.

