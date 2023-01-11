Fashion
When Ian McIntyre took over the Syracuse University Men’s Soccer Program in 2010, the Orange won five games combined in his first two seasons on the job.
But despite these difficult beginnings, from the moment he took on the role of head coach, McIntyre focused on building Orange’s men’s soccer program and, on December 12, his team reached the pinnacle. .
When senior Amferny Sinclair buried his penalty shot above the outstretched arms of the Indiana University goaltender, the Orange (19-2-4) won their first national championship, defeating the Indiana 7-6 on penalties to win the College Cup.
The seeds of this successful playoff run were sown last year, and with many returning student-athletes enduring the growing pains of losing six games to one goal, McIntyre’s team won 11 games more than last year, including the Atlantic Coast conference sweep. (ACC) regular and post-season championships.
“We really started thinking about doing something not just magical, but legendary when we came back from Clemson as ACC champions. It’s been a lot of fun watching videos and sharing videos with us on the fun we’ve had on the court,” McIntyre said. “The drama and emotions that have come with winning a national championship via a penalty shootout have been a whirlwind for the past few weeks. Very humbling to see how much everyone embraced this amazing group of young men. And it was very special to bring a national championship back to Syracuse.
McIntyre relives the night Syracuse was crowned college football world champion, recounts how his student-athletes and coaches celebrated their national title, recounts when he felt his team was capable of making a deep playoff run, discusses the vital role of supporting the campus community and alumni participated in the team playoffs, and more!
Check out episode 128 of the Cuse Conversations podcast with Ian McIntyre. A transcript [PDF]is also available.
-
01
When did you start thinking that this team had the ability and talent to go far and maybe win it all?
We had good results last year and felt we had a good group coming back. We started the year very well, including beating Penn State, the defending Big 10 champions at the start of the year.
Then for our first two ACC games, we hosted Notre Dame, the defending ACC champions, and we played well against them. We then played Clemson, the reigning national champions, and getting a result and winning at Clemson the way we played showed that character and tenacity.
We really started thinking about doing something not just magical but legendary when we came back from Clemson and as ACC champions, beating them for the second time this year. We knew we had a tough draw in the tournament, with Cornell, Vermont and Clemson on our side of the board. But we knew we didn’t have to beat the other 47 teams, you just had to beat the team in front of you. And that’s what we focused on.
-
02
What was going through your mind as the national championship game ended in a penalty shootout?
There’s not much a coach can do other than hopefully provide some calm. Penalty kicks are about trusting the group and you choose your shooters, you have a conversation with your team about who is physically, mentally and emotionally ready to take a penalty.
Then you trust your guys, put them out there and tell them you love them and wish them all the best. You trust them to step in, and certainly in the biggest moments on the biggest stage, our guys stepped in and showed that courage to want to perform. The moment was certainly not too big for them.
-
03
With the score tied at 6 all on penalties, senior co-captain Amferny Sinclair buried the winning National Championship goal into the top middle of the net. What was it like in the moments after Sinclair’s game-winning goal?
It’s been great fun watching videos and sharing videos with us showing how much fun there is in the field. The drama and emotions that have come with securing a national championship via penalty shootout have been a whirlwind in recent weeks.
It’s very humbling to see how much everyone embraced this wonderful group of young men. And it was very special to bring a national championship back to Syracuse.
-
04
What has it been like celebrating with the fans of the men’s soccer program and what role has fan support played this year?
We arrived at Lally Athletics Complex at 2:30am. It’s snowing, it’s 9 degrees and you see Jesse Edwards and the members of the men’s basketball team just wanting to be part of this moment with our boys. It was very special to be with our guys, who are family, and to see our crazy Syracuse fan base welcoming us home.
To be able to share this with a fanbase that has been there with us every step of the way, braving the elements and the frigid football stadium conditions during our run to the playoffs, they haven’t just been there, they’re participating to games and get behind the team and that’s a big part of why we got into this race.
-
05
In your first two seasons, your teams have won five games combined. This year, you won the University’s first National Men’s Soccer Championship. Why is Syracuse University the perfect place to coach?
All good players want the opportunity to play and compete against the best players in the country. It’s the same for coaches too. When I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to come to Syracuse, we played in the Big East, and while it was difficult to transition from the Big East to football, the ACC features the best of the best and you want the opportunity to test yourself and compete against the best.
This goes for student-athletes and our coaches. We are extremely proud to compete against the gauntlet that is the ACC week after week, and we have a team that has the chance to compete at the national level. To be surrounded by the caliber of people that we have in Syracuse, it’s a very special place to come to work every day.
Note: This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
|
