Campus & Community

When Ian McIntyre took over the Syracuse University Men’s Soccer Program in 2010, the Orange won five games combined in his first two seasons on the job.

But despite these difficult beginnings, from the moment he took on the role of head coach, McIntyre focused on building Orange’s men’s soccer program and, on December 12, his team reached the pinnacle. .

When senior Amferny Sinclair buried his penalty shot above the outstretched arms of the Indiana University goaltender, the Orange (19-2-4) won their first national championship, defeating the Indiana 7-6 on penalties to win the College Cup.

The seeds of this successful playoff run were sown last year, and with many returning student-athletes enduring the growing pains of losing six games to one goal, McIntyre’s team won 11 games more than last year, including the Atlantic Coast conference sweep. (ACC) regular and post-season championships.

“We really started thinking about doing something not just magical, but legendary when we came back from Clemson as ACC champions. It’s been a lot of fun watching videos and sharing videos with us on the fun we’ve had on the court,” McIntyre said. “The drama and emotions that have come with winning a national championship via a penalty shootout have been a whirlwind for the past few weeks. Very humbling to see how much everyone embraced this amazing group of young men. And it was very special to bring a national championship back to Syracuse.

McIntyre relives the night Syracuse was crowned college football world champion, recounts how his student-athletes and coaches celebrated their national title, recounts when he felt his team was capable of making a deep playoff run, discusses the vital role of supporting the campus community and alumni participated in the team playoffs, and more!

Check out episode 128 of the Cuse Conversations podcast with Ian McIntyre. A transcript [PDF]is also available.