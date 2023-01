Photos: Red carpet fashion at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Characteristic fashion Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Check out all the best looks as the stars arrive at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The stars arrive on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards, which are returning to TV screens after a year-long absence amid a studio and celebrity boycott. Whether concerns about diversity and ethics at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or the decision to move the ceremony from its usual Sunday timeslot will impact attendance remains to be seen. But with 2023 nominations filled with actors known for producing standout looks, from Anya Taylor-Joy to Viola Davis, fashion enthusiasts are hoping some of the big names will return in style. After all, the Golden Globes are an indicator not only for who will win the Oscars in March, but also for the red carpet trends we can expect to see throughout awards season. Scroll down to check out the best looks from the red carpet so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening. Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Eddie Redmayne Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Quinta Brunson Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images Rhea Seehorn Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ral Domingo and Colman Domingo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kaley Cuoco Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Josh Richards

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis, who wore a lace cape over her strapless jumpsuit, poses with Barry Keoghan in a powder blue suit. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP After wow in a vintage John Galliano gown at last year’s Grammys, Laverne Cox has once again opted for a piece from the designer’s back catalogue. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Reece Feldman revisited formal menswear with a pleated skirt. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Li Jun Li looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana embroidered dress. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Heidi Klum, in an eye-catching look by Kevin Germanier, poses with husband Tom Kaulitz. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Monica Barbarian Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Liza Koshy Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Elizabeth Boland Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Glen Powell opted for a classic tuxedo. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Top photo: Britt Lower in a strapless dress by American couture brand Bach Mai (Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/red-carpet-golden-globes-2023/index.html

