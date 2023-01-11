10 Best Spring 2023 Fashion Trends Shop 2023 Style Inspo

Spring hasn’t ~arrived~ yet, but if you’re anything like us, you’re already looking forward to putting away your warmest winter coats and swapping sunglasses and bathing suits. While waiting for the temperatures to warm up, you might even find yourself shopping before spring break, but what should you buy? If you need a fresh dose of inspiration, we suggest browsing through some spring 2023 fashion trends.

Some of the trends below are celebrity-inspired, like wearing silky pajamas and briefs as fashion moments a la Florence Pugh and Olivia Rodrigo. Other trends take inspiration from looks straight off the catwalk, like bold polka dots and fringe favorites of Jean Paul Gauthier, Roberto Cavalli and Proenza Schouler. And of course, we can’t forget the fashion trends that have taken off thanks to viral TikTok and Instagram moments like the goth aesthetic seen in Wednesday Jenna Ortega’s Alaa prom dress was a cultural reset if we say so ourselves.

But as much as we love a good trend, remember that there’s never (ever!) pressure to wear things you don’t like or feel uncomfortable in. These trends below are meant to help you determine which vibes and styles justtttt might end up being your new season favorites. Below are our favorite spring 2023 fashion trends.

More than seventeen

Long skirts

Mini-skirts (especially micro-minis) will always hold a special place in our hearts, but consider venturing into floor-skimming territory with a sleek maxi skirt. You can find these bottoms in straight, clean silhouettes in denim, knit or silk. Wear with platform sandals or high boots.

REMI x REVOLVE Jacqui Maxi Skirt in Metallic Gold JING light blue denim midi skirt with split hem Verdusa High Waisted Side Slit Maxi Skirt

Year 2000 West

If you’ve exhausted Paris Hilton-inspired Y2K womenswear and bling-y mermaid looks, why not try Old Western fashion with an edgy twist? From medium wash bootcut jeans with leather belts to Harley Davidson tank tops, henley shirts and double denim, there are plenty of casual styles to experiment with. Don’t forget the cowboy boots.

AOSPHIRAYLIAN Retro Pointed Toe Glitter Metallic Cowboy Boots Now 19% off Jolene Free People Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket Now 65% off ARIAT Basic Stitch Edge Belt, Brown

Pajamas as fashion

Any trend that lets you get away with pajamas all day is a trend we can follow. Celebrities have recently shown great love for the strappy dress. Case in point: Kendall Jenner’s see-through dress, Florence Pugh and Hailey Bieber’s tulle and silk Rodarte ensemble who wore a babydoll to Doja Cat’s birthday party, so clearly nightgowns aren’t just for catching anymore zzz more stylish. Romantic lace-embellished corsets can also be incorporated into your look to balance more delicate pieces with heavier fabrics like chunky knits or 100% cotton denim.

Out From Under Modern Love Corset Highrack Studios Posy Slip Dress Mini Blush Intimately Lover Girl Mini Briefs

Flowers (revolutionary!)

fans of The devil wears Prada know that the flowers return, indeed, each spring, the positive vibrations of a good floral print are perfect to usher in warmer and brighter days. But if you’re tired of the same flowers every year, there are plenty of varied options you can play with. Tiny little flowers, vintage floral prints straight out of an art museum, and rosebuds that would make your grandma proud are all on trend, so take your pick this spring.

Dokotoo Spring Floral Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress Sugarlips Magdalena Milo Floral Ruffle Midi Dress

luminous balls

Ready to get out of your comfort zone? Mix and match your trusty gold jewelry (they’re classic “forever” pieces for a reason) with bright jewelry for spring. From colorful stones and vintage-inspired pieces to super edgy rings, there’s a piece of jewelry that will literally elevate *every* of your springtime obscenes.

Betsey Johnson Betsey Johnson Stone Heart Earrings BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring Kendra Scott Elisa gold pendant necklace

ballet core

We’re talking about that “omw-to-dance-rehearsal” look that’s inexplicably cool (and adored by Sydney Sweeney). Important items include leggings, sheer tights in black and rose, bodysuits, boleros and ribbons. Don’t forget your ballet flats with the little bows on top! Leave the pointe shoes at home, though, and stick with square-toed flats to achieve the same look in a ballerina-approved way.

Find me now Paloma Bolero 80s Ewanda Ribbed Leggings VINCE CAMUTO Elanndo ballerina with square toe Now 61% off

Low-rise, folded-waist jeans

Fair warning: this Bella Hadid-approved trend might have your grandma sweetly informing you that you forgot to button your jeans. Whether it’s rolling up the waistband of your sweats or unbuttoning and folding your high-waisted jeans into an undone low-rise fit, this trend screams “casual cool.” If you’re feeling adventurous, layer them over a pair of briefs like Kylie Jenner.

Raquel folded jeans edited ASOS Design dad jeans in mid blue H&M 90s Baggy High Cargo Jeans

Points for days

Yes, polka dots are totally here to stay, so get ready to break out the cheerful print and fully embrace the life of dots. You can thank lovers of the twee aesthetic (embodied by Zooey Deschanel and the character she plays in the series new girl, Jessica Day) for reviving the preppy and quirky look. Your dots don’t have to be on your face, they can be subtle, neutral, tiny, or graphic dots that look asymmetrical, minimal, or even futuristic.

Day 6 ruffled bandeau mini dress Now 53% off H&M Tie Detail Wrap Dress Radly Spot Foldable Bag Now 30% off

Gothic style

Alright, so all black isn’t your typical spring vibe, but it’s definitely trending right now thanks to Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams on Netflix. Wednesday. If you’re wondering how to style the goth look for (slightly) warmer weather, focus on using small details like black lace and sheer paneling to add flair to a softer outfit. Pair your chunky platform boots with a summer dress or wear a black corset over a colorful sheer long sleeve top.

ASTR the Label Leilani Strapless Mini Lace Dress Dr. Martens Leona Vintage Smooth Leather Heeled Boots By Anthropologie Lace Bustier Top

Fringed details

Swish, swish! If you love feathered mini dresses and feather boas, the fringe trend is going to be your thing. Soft, colorful bangs serve up that light energy that’s perfect to channel as we step into brighter spring days. Try a fringed clutch for prom or dive headfirst into the trend with a fringed dress reminiscent of the 1920s.

Forever21 Faux Suede Fringe Trucker Jacket Trendeology Fringed Soft PU Leather Shoulder Strap Showpo Amalee Fringe Crop Top and Strapless Midi Skirt