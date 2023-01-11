Golden Globes fashion: the stars return for a soggy carpet

NEW YORK (AP) The stars were back on Tuesday for the return of the Golden Globes to television, walking a soggy gray carpet in relatively predictable looks with a few notable exceptions.

A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:

MORE WORM

Heidi Klum, shortly after her Halloween worm appearance, showed up in a towering silver sparkler with a feathery ornament on one shoulder as the crowd was treated to a reprieve from the rain that plagued southern California.

Also in money? Angela Bassett, with Jessica Chastain in a shimmering body hugging done in a checkerboard and star design.

MEN

There were a lot of black suits and tuxedos. Eddie Redmayne appeared in brown with a huge silk flower on a lapel, courtesy of Valentino. Another star: Colman Domingo in a black tuxedo adorned with glittering jewels.

Elvis, also known as Austin Butler, entered the building in a traditional black tuxedo, while Andrew Garfield opted for orange with an open collar over a black shirt underneath.

Donald Glover was practically in his pajamas. Her comfortable nightgown and casual pants were white. His tuxedo jacket was black. The look was Saint Laurent.

I just want to be comfortable, he said.

METALLIC

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph in jewel blue with chunky embellishment led the train parade in her high neck look. It was by Alitte. Viola Davis also opted for a jewel-toned skim blue.

Chloe Flower, who will perform a song during the show, opted for a longer train in a lightly embellished white number.

Niecy Nash-Betts wore a beautiful dark purple dress with a big sparkle, paired with a broad-shouldered overcoat. Both were made by Dolce & Gabbana.

There was also a beautiful display of gold, including an adorable 19-year-old Bailey Bass from Avatar: The Way of Water in a long look with a delicate pattern.

Michelle Williams wore an ethereal one-shouldered ivory gold-trimmed look. Her ruffled look included a side slit.

The women kept their jewelry to a minimum.

THE COLOUR

A pregnant Abby Elliott opted for burnt orange with glitter all around Pamella Roland. His candle had long blousing sleeves and a high collar.

Jenny Slate was in emerald green from Rodarte. She told E! of her babydoll dress with a large flower at the neck that she aimed for a woman who is about to turn into a magic plant.

Among the most notable looks was E! host Laverne Cox in a sexy blue and silver goddess dress, her hair in a curly Old Hollywood bob. Her look was vintage John Galliano.

Billy Porter walked in a crimson tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano and silver chunky-heeled, bling-out boots.

Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a sunny yellow two-piece look with a cropped bandeau top. Margot Robbie was dressed in pale pink Chanel adorned with pearls and feathers, while Lily James went old school Hollywood in 50 yards of red fabric. Her look was Versace custom, a column dress with exaggerated hips and a strapless top that crossed at the waist.

Jenna Ortega also opted for the criss-cross look in a pleated, breezy copper color. It was Gucci paired with necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

SPECIAL COLLABORATION

Sepideh Moafi, an Iranian-American actress, wore a black sequined look with special touches. She worked on the look with Iranian designer Amir Taghi and the Haus of Milad.

The dress has many stories, she told The Associated Press, but the most important is this flower, which represents a new Iran blossoming during this revolution.

She was referring to a month-long wave of protests in Iran challenging the country’s ruling theocracy.

THOSE IN BLACK

Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne. There was a healthy display of glares.

Emma D’Arcy also wore black, a tuxedo trouser and skirt combo, finished with indigo gloves. They wore dark, heavy makeup with a single streak of blue tears under one eye.

It wasn’t sustainable, D’Arcy, who isn’t binary, told E! to be forced to present herself as a woman in the industry.

___

