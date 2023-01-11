Golden Globes red carpet fashion is back! See what the stars wore for this year’s affair





The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony has arrived, and with it many fashion statements on the red carpet. After being sidelined last year, the annual event returned to television and the stars were ready with their brightest looks to honor the best in TV and film. This year’s occasion is taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Scroll forward to see what stars wore and shone in style at this year’s Golden Globes. Laverne Cox Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The “Orange Is the New Black” alum was hard to miss in a vintage sparkling draped blue gown by John Galliano. She completed the look with an array of dazzling Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry. Bass Bailey Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star shone in a golden dress and a beautiful updo hairstyle. Li Jun Li Amy Sussman/Getty Images Li Jun Li attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The “Babylon” actress wore a dazzling strapless dress and a sleek updo. Jamie Lee Curtis Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Curtis was a sight to behold in a black ensemble and embroidered cape. Sheryl Lee Ralph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The “Abbott Elementary” star marveled in a custom purple Alitte look. Heidi Klum Amy Sussman/Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Klum turned heads wearing a feathered mini dress from Kevin Germanier’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Jenny Slate Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Jenny Slate arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Slate looked stunning in a green Rodarte dress that included a floral top. Rhea Seehorn Amy Sussman/Getty Images Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Seehorn posed for the mat wearing a long-sleeved sheer floral print designed by Naeem Khan. Quinta Brunson Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Quinta Brunson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Brunson dominated the red carpet wearing a Christian Siriano mermaid-style ruched ensemble. Kaley Cuoco Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Cuoco looked adorable in a lavender dress with embellished straps. She finished the look with red nails and an updo hairstyle. Niece Nash Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Nash commanded attention in a dazzling purple ensemble designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Daisy EdgarJones Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Edgar-Jones wore a beautiful black dress topped with a corset top and tiered bottom. Jennifer Coolidge Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The ‘The White Lotus’ star shone in a black sequin dress. Billy Porter Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Porter was a sight to behold donning a pink tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano. Anya Taylor Joy Amy Sussman/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Taylor-Joy looked like a sunny dream in a two-part Christian door look. Ana de Armas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The “Blonde” star stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. Angela Bassette Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Bassett shone in a shimmering halter dress by Pamella Roland. Elisabeth Debicki Amy Sussman/Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Debicki looked pretty in pink with a satin bustier look and gorgeous jewelry.

