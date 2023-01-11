Brunello Cucinelli is on track to hit over $1 billion in sales – Robb Report





Brunello Cucinelli’s eponymous brand could soon reach the billion dollar mark. The Italian fashion brand achieved a turnover of 919.5 million euros at the end of 2022, an increase of 29.1% compared to the previous year, according to Business in vogue. And the company may have more celebrations on the horizon: strong market demand for the brand’s offerings could now see Brunello Cucinelli hit 1 billion euros (about $1.07 billion) in revenue in 2023. Last month, the brand’s projected year-over-year (YOY) sales are reported to have increased 28% in 2022 and will increase 12% this year. Its sales forecast for 2023 remained unchanged on Monday, but the company revealed that it expects sales to grow another 10% in 2024. The label had a 10-year growth plan to double its revenues from 2019 to 2028. This latest forecast means the target could be met ahead of time if they play their cards right. “2022 has undoubtedly been our breakthrough year,” Cucinelli said. Business in vogue. The brand’s annual sales rose 40.5% in the Americas last year, which the company attributes to “consolidation in demand for luxury goods”. This included store and boutique openings in the region and strong wholesale performance in luxury department stores. Sales of Brunello Cucinelli in Europe increased by 20.8%, thanks to the return of international tourism. Asia rounds out the brand’s best performing markets, with a 28.1% increase that includes double-digit growth in China, driven by a trend towards logoless luxury. Brunello Cucinelli’s wholesale business also grew by 18.4%, alongside a direct increase of 36.6% for 2022. Both offerings, the brand says in a statement, have enabled it to meet demand in the major cities and resort destinations. Smart decisions made at the height of the pandemic would also pay off, including not laying off any staff globally and keeping wages at the same level as 2019. Other decisions such as keeping surplus products from closed shops for the Brunello Cucinelli for Humanity project and maintaining high inventory levels also helped sustain cash flow. “A special thank you to our Italian welfare state which, by allowing us during this pandemic period not to lay off any employees and by supporting us in part financially, has allowed us to maintain our production and commercial facilities at full power”, says the brand. in a report. “There is no doubt that in 2022 [global] the demand for luxury goods has exceeded supply, which for us, as for many Italian companies, has brought great benefits. It will not be so easy to fully restore global production facilities, and so we believe that Italy may still be able to benefit to some extent in 2023 as strongly as it benefited last year. And it looks like the luxury brand has even more to look forward to: in February, the luxury brand will present its next menswear collection at Pitti Uomo in Milan. Cucinelli will then receive the Neiman Marcus Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion Award during Paris Fashion Week in March for demonstrating outstanding innovation skills. It looks like a nice first quarter for us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/menswear/brunello-cucinelli-sales-near-billion-1234793151/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos