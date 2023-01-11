Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Live: See All the Looks, Dresses and Outfits Now

Tonight the 80e The annual Golden Globe Awards return live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The event comes after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which selects the night’s nominees and winners, was accused of financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is accused of personal dealings and has also been exposed for the persistent lack of diversity within its nominating slates.)

This year’s event will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy for his HBO special. Rothaniel and also starred in the sitcom The Carmichael Show.Some of the night’s best nominees include Blonds Ana de Armas, Everything everywhere all at oncelike Michelle Yeoh, Trby Cate Blanchett, and The female kings Viola Davis, among many others.

Shortly before the A-listers arrive at the ceremony and receive their accolades, however, they will walk the red carpet in their best evening attire. The Golden Globes have a long history of delivering glamorous dresses on the go and repeat after all (although given the climate this year, it will be interesting to see how the stars dress). It’s the first big red carpet of the 2023 awards season, though stars like Yeoh have already kicked off the celebrations on a bold note (the actor wore a surreal Schiaparelli design to the Palm Springs International Film Festival the week last). an archival Armani Priv jumpsuit last week. Here’s hoping more stars embrace vintage tonight.

Below, find out what all your favorite stars wore to the 2023 Golden Globes, and be sure to check back for real-time updates live throughout the night.