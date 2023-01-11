Gillie Da Kid caters to horny old heads who dress young





Gillie Da Kid has made it clear that he doesn’t like grown men who dress like they’re younger than them. The A million dollar game The podcast host made a PSA in an Instagram post on Monday, Jan. 9, repeatedly reiterating how corny people like that are. “To all you old bosses trying to live your second fucking childhood because you finally found some fucking money at 41, 43 and a half,” Gillie began. “Now you running around with all the designer shit?” All the fat ass trying to act like you’re a cool old face? You are not. You’re corny, nigga. You have always been nerdy. “Nothing’s gonna change that. You a CMF for life! A nerdy asshole! And you know who knows you’re nerdy? All the motherfuckers that knew you before you were 41 and a half and finally got your fucking life back together and making money. Now you’re running around here, you think because you got a nice car, you got these big Balenciagas that you weren’t supposed to have. No, you’re too old for that shit. He continued, “I’m just telling you you’re still nerdy. Alright? And you got those big teeth in your mouth,” he added. “That shit don’t mean a thing. You nerdy! Alright I was going to get my puppies done but I haven’t found a dude yet that hasn’t done too big teeth So I’m gonna run with these puppies But in the end you n-ggas are still corny. “If you wasn’t a flying nigga you wasn’t a living nigga when you was a young nigga just ’cause you old and finally got some money and you think you figured out the Shit, you’re still fucking nerdy. Don’t ever fucking forget that. Related news Gillie Da Kid accuses American Airlines of racial profiling after airport drug search November 8, 2022 Last month, Gillie Da Kid and her co-host Wallo received the keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The couple have been adamant about helping and giving back to their community and have continued to use their platform to do so. I just got a question, Gillie said jokingly shocked upon receiving the key. Does it come with Eagles or Sixer front row tickets? This honor punctuated a huge year for the couple. In October, Gillie and Wallo reportedly sign $100 million deal with Barstool Sports to A million dollar game.

