Fashion looks from the 2023 Golden Globes kicked off awards season in style





On January 10, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards dominated social media as the show returned in a more traditional form compared to last year’s festivities. (In 2022, due to ethical lapses and differences between organizers, the annual ceremony was not televised and the winners were quietly announced.) Tonight, however, the red carpet was rolled out at the Beverly Hilton hotel, where celebrities posed a storm for photographers. As expected, the stars wore their best fashion looks to the 2023 Golden Globes with Laverne Cox, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh leading the way. Cox, who hosted this year In live from! : Golden Globes show, wore a blue John Galliano dress with draped and sequined details. Meanwhile, Viola Davis, who was in The female king, rocked a gorgeous Jason Wu dress. And then there was the big winner of the night, Michelle Yeoh, who took home the award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film, embracing all the glamor in a sequin dress navy blue Armani Priv. If their ensembles are any indication of what’s to come for awards season, it’s that everyone’s excited to dress up (and wear blue!) again. Without further ado, check out everyone’s incredible outfits at the upcoming Globes. Selena Gomez FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder velvet dress. michelle williams Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Williams went for the dramatic ruffles in this off-white one-shoulder look from Gucci. She wore Tiffany & Co jewelry. Letitia Wright Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Wright wore an orange and ivory Prada dress. Lily James Daniele Venturelli/WireImage James, Global Ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council, wore Atelier Versace jewelry customized with natural diamond jewelry from Harry Winston. Viola Davis Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Davis wore a royal blue dress on the carpet with Chopard jewelry and carried a Kurt Geiger bag. Jenna Ortega Frazer Harrison/WireImage The Wednesday the actor wore a Gucci Spring/Summer 2023 look and Tiffany & Co jewelry. michelle yeo Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Yeoh looked timeless in a strapless Armani Priv dress with embroidered crystals and sequins. Anya Taylor Joy Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Taylor-Joy wore a sunny yellow Dior number, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Margot Robbie Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Robbie wore a custom Chanel dress. Ana de Armas Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images The actor wore personalized Louis Vuitton. Angela Bassette Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Bassett shone in a custom Pamella Roland silver sequin dress from the Pre-Fall 2023 collection. She wore Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry. Julia Garnier Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Garner walked the carpet in a flowing pink dress by Gucci and wore De Beers jewelry. Michaela Ja Rodriguez Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Rodriguez stunned in an off the shoulder bow pattern dress. Kaley Cuoco Daniele Venturelli/WireImage The actor wore a lavender dress and jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds. Daisy EdgarJones Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images The actor wore a tailored dress with lace, sequins and tiered ruffles from Gucci. She also wore the house’s Dionysus clutch and sported wedge heels. Elisabeth Debicki Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Debicki kept it pretty in pink. Quinta Brunson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brunson wore a fluffy two-tone dress by Christian Siriano. Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/WireImage Chastain wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and Gucci jewelry. Lower Britt Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lower opted for opera gloves with her strapless Bach Mai gown and wore jewelry by REZA. Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/Getty Images The actor stunned in a stylish vintage John Galliano look with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry. Bass Bailey Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Bass wore a Regencycore-inspired dress by Dior. Jenny Slate Frazer Harrison/WireImage Slate wore a Rodarte Spring/Summer 2023 dress paired with Sophia Websters Jasmine Pump in gold. Chloe Flower Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Flower wore a high-low dress with white gloves. Sheryl Lee Ralph Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Ralph wore a custom purple Alitte dress that took 960 hours to make. Zanna Roberts Rassi Frazer Harrison/WireImage The host wore an Alexander McQueen dress with jewelry from Delfina Delettrez, Rainbow K and Grace Lee. More soon… (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

