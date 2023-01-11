



Review of the Loewe Men’s Spring 2023 advertising campaign by creative director Jonathan Anderson and photographer David Sims with models Josh O’Connor and Stéphane Bak Loewe lives inside our rent-free imaginations with the new campaign for its Spring 2023 Menswear collection, captured by one of contemporary fashion’s biggest eyes, the photographer david sims. Synthesizing the house’s penchant for surrealism under the visionary creative direction of Jonathan Anderson with an introspection of the senses and quiet intimacy, the campaign references still life and portrait painting to explore the liminal space between the body and the object. With striking features and dreamy, pensive eyes fixed on something distant – or deep within – the country men occupy a minimal, softly lit space, their bodies and attitudes in conversation with the sparse selection of antique Victorian objects that surround them: a metal bed frame, silver candlesticks, lace pillow, silk gloves. The arrangements appear sculptural, and the sculptural medium makes a pair of literal appearances: a worn cast of a male figure, which seems to represent another figure who might have fit perfectly into this campaign if he didn’t belong not from another era, and a large acrylic anthurium, a direct reference to the house’s spring 2023 women’s show, which featured the flower in its scenography and its clothing. These open images seem to embody both the imagination’s ability to capture reality and its unfettered creative power to go beyond reality. Breathing the objective precision of still life painting, these compositions also point to a liberated subject, one who, by fully engaging with the body and its spatial relationships, transcends them. Finishing off the images with Loewe’s signature magazine cover graphic design, the campaign is another affirmation of the brand’s mastery of fashion as art. As a frame marks the separation between art and nature, clothing marks the first moment of transition between the embodied self and the other: Loewe and David Sims capture this idea with delicacy, ingenuity and depth. Creative Director Loewe | jonathan anderson

Photographer | david sims

Models | Josh O’Connor and Stephane Bak

Stylist | Benjamin Bruno

Manufacturing | Holmes-production

Scenographer | Vincent Olivieri

