



Comment this story Comment NEW YORK The stars were back on Tuesday for the The return of the Golden Globes to television, walking on soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from 80th Golden Globe: Heidi Klum, shortly after her Halloween Worm Appearance, showed up in a dizzying silver sparkler with a feather decoration on one shoulder as the crowd was treated to a reprieve from the rain that plagued Southern California. Her showgirl look was signed Kevin Germanier. Also in money? Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland, as well as Jessica Chastain in a sparkly body hugging Oscar de la Renta done in a cobweb design. There were a lot of black suits and tuxedos. Eddie Redmayne appeared in black and brown trim with a huge silk rosette on a lapel, courtesy of Valentino. Another standout: Colman Domingo in a custom black-on-black combo with shimmering Dolce & Gabbana embellishments. Elvis, also known as Austin Butler, entered the building in a traditional black tuxedo, while Andrew Garfield opted for orange with an open collar over a black shirt underneath. Jeremy Pope looked great in a black leather three-piece set from Dolce & Gabbana with matching silver studded boots. Donald Glover was practically in his pajamas. Her comfortable nightgown and casual pants were white. His tuxedo jacket was black. The look was Saint Laurent. I just want to be comfortable, he said. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph in jewel blue with chunky embellishment led the train parade in her high neck look. It was by Alitte. Viola Davis also opted for a skintight, royal blue by Jason Wu. Chloe Flower, who will perform a song during the show, opted for a longer train in a lightly embellished white number. Niecy Nash-Betts wore a beautiful dark purple dress with a chunky sparkle, paired with a wide-shouldered coat and long matching opera gloves. Both were made by Dolce & Gabbana. There was also a beautiful display of gold, including an adorable 19-year-old Bailey Bass from Avatar: The Way of Water in a long look with a delicate pattern. Michelle Williams wore an ethereal one-shouldered ivory gold-trimmed look. Her ruffled Gucci look included a side slit. The women kept their jewelry to a minimum. A pregnant Abby Elliott opted for burnt orange with glitter all around Pamella Roland. His candle had long blousing sleeves and a high collar. Jenny Slate was in emerald green from Rodarte. She told E! of her babydoll dress with a large flower at the neck that she aimed for a woman who is about to turn into a magic plant. Among the most notable looks was E! host Laverne Cox in a sexy blue and silver goddess dress, her hair in a curly Old Hollywood bob. Her look was vintage John Galliano. Billy Porter walked in a fuchsia tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano and silver chunky-heeled, bling-out boots. It looked like her groundbreaking black tuxedo dress, also by Siriano, that sparked the 2019 Oscars. Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a sunny yellow Dior two-piece look with a cropped bandeau top. Margot Robbie was dressed in pale pink Chanel adorned with pearls and feathers, while Lily James went old school Hollywood in 50 yards of red fabric. Her look was Versace custom, a column dress with exaggerated hips and a strapless top that crossed at the waist. Jenna Ortega also opted for the criss-cross look in a pleated, breezy copper color. It was Gucci paired with necklaces from Tiffany & Co. Letitia Wright wore Prada in orange and white. Sepideh Moafi, an Iranian-American actress, sported a black sequined look with a high slit and a huge red rosette at the hip. She worked on the look with Iranian designer Amir Taghi and the Haus of Milad. The dress has many stories, she told The Associated Press, but the most important is this flower, which represents a new Iran blossoming during this revolution. She was referring to a month-long wave of protests in Iran challenging the country’s ruling theocracy. Jennifer Coolidge (Dolce & Gabbana), Quinta Brunson (Christian Siriano), Jamie Lee Curtis (Valentino), Natasha Lyonne (Givenchy). There was an abundance of glares. Emma DArcy also wore black, oversized pants and a tuxedo skirt combo and another large lapel rosette finished with indigo gloves. The look was produced by Acne Studios. They wore dark, heavy makeup with a single streak of blue tears under one eye. It was not sustainable, DArcy, who is not binary, told E! to be forced to present herself as a woman in the industry. For more coverage of the Golden Globes and Hollywoods awards season, visit https://apnews.com/hub/awards-season.

