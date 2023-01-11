Fashion
Oakville school to adopt dress code after teacher wears huge prosthetic breasts in class
An Ontario school board says yes to dress codes following a scandal involving an Oakville high school teacher who, since going viral last year, became known for wearing huge prosthetics breasts (under very tight clothing) in class.
Kayla Lemiuex, a transgender woman, started making headlines in September 2022 after an American radio host tweeted photos and videos of the busty educator that had been shared on Snapchat by students at Oakville Trafalgar High School.
The clips showed a woman with long blonde hair wearing an exposed breast piece with Z-size prosthetic breasts, as well as bike shorts and various tops so tight that the breast piece nipples were clearly visible to the students.
Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) September 14, 2022
People around the world were shocked to see someone teaching in such an outfit for safety reasons alone and many decried the manufacturing technology instructor’s wardrobe as inappropriate for school.
One video of the teacher in question had been viewed more than 750,000 times within 24 hours of being uploaded to Twitter, sparking a wave of online harassment against Oakville Trafalgar High School and the board that operates it.
The Halton District School Board (HDBS) immediately defended the teacher’s right to “fair treatment without discrimination based on gender identity and expression.”
“Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under Ontario’s Human Rights Code,” a school board representative said at the time. “As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide any additional information.”
The following months were filled with petitions, protests, legal threatsparodies,international news coveragethreats of suspension for students taking photos of the teacher, security concerns including bomb threats for the school community, someweird performance artand some even weirder memes.
Donald Trump Jr. Compares Sister’s Breasts To Oakville Teacher’s Prosthetic Bust https://t.co/j26r9rKCW0 #Oakville #DonaldTrumpJr
blogTO (@blogTO) September 27, 2022
The HDSB was asked to review its dress code in light of the controversy at the start of the saga, but concluded in November that adopting dress codes for staff could prove problematic based on legislation on human rights.
“It is clear from the above analysis that implementing a formal staff dress code or grooming standards would likely expose the board to considerable liability,” wrote to school board officials in a statement at the time.
“Even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it will likely be considered discriminatory if it adversely affects an employee or group of employees based on their Code-protected status.
land.”
Now facing threats of legal action of parents who claim that teachers must adhere to the same dress code as students, along with threats of violence from radical critics, the school board appears to be reversing its position.
Maybe the bomb threats at the other schools in Oakville will now stop too…
John Perenack (@JohnPerenack) January 10, 2023
A Halton District School Board representative told blogTO that a motion was passed at a special meeting of the board on January 3, 2023, asking its director of education “to develop a professionalism policy which outlines HDSB’s expectations of all staff members.”
The policy, which is to be presented in a report to the board by March 1, 2023, will address “the requirement to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom in accordance with the provisions outlined in the body of this report. “
“HDSB’s commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values and commitment to every student and staff member who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by the opinions of leading labor law firms specializing in human rights and equity advisors,” HDSB Director of Education Curtis Ennis said in a statement emailed to blogTO tuesday.
“This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB seeks to realize this motion.”
