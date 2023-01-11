Golden Globes Best Dressed Stars and Fashion Details – The Hollywood Reporter

As the first TV awards show of 2023, expectations were high for Tuesday night’s Golden Globes – not only to find out who would take home the trophies and how the broadcast might go after last year’s absence, but also how style could play a role on the red carpet, especially since it’s been predicted that rain could dampen the festivities at the Beverly Hilton. The verdict? The sky remained clear and the fashion for Globes is back in force.

Hollywood ladies embraced both colors and metals in dresses adorned with pearls and romantic ruffles, while leading men in the industry wore beautifully tailored tuxedos adorned with unique details. Among the trends of the night: dresses in pink, a sign that Barbiecore continues its dominance, and at the opposite end of the spectrum, a multitude of dresses in dramatic black. Here are some of the best looks from the night:

Julia Garner in Gucci

Julia Garnier Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The ozark The star and Golden Globe winner was one of many women wearing pink on the gray carpet at the Golden Globes – her tiered gown with spiral ruffles and crystal-embroidered trim is a custom design by Gucci, while her diamond jewelry is from De Beers.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture

Margot Robbie Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Nominated for Best Actress for BabylonMargot Robbie wore a head-to-toe Chanel look, starting with a bespoke dress in pale pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle embellished with sequins, bugle beads and feathers, which took more than 750 hours to create. handwork and was inspired by a look from the French house’s fall-winter 2022/2023 haute couture collection, associated with Chanel high jewelry and Chanel shoes.

Domnhall Gleeson in Giorgio Armani

Domhnall Gleeson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nominated for The patientDomhnall Gleeson wore a classic Giorgio Armani tuxedo in midnight blue with a one-button peak lapel, a classic white evening shirt and a bow tie.

Lily James in Atelier Versace

Lily James Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For nominee Lily James’ Globes party, approximately 75 yards of fiery red silk-faille fabric was needed to make this midriff-baring dress and overskirt by Atelier Versace, which was paired with jewelry from Harry Winston.

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland

Angela Bassette Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on Tuesday night for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAngela Bassett wore a custom Pamella Roland halter dress adorned with silver sequins and a crystal detail on the back, inspired by a look from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, and paired with Chopard jewelry.

Natasha Lyonne in Givenchy

Natasha Lyonne Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Russian doll Co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne wore an elegant black Givenchy dress and gloves with David Webb jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang High

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Best TV Actress Nominated for The stewardessKaley Cuoco wore a custom lavender chiffon dress by Vera Wang Haute, with jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds and Norman Silverman.

Jenna Ortega in Gucci

Jenna Ortega Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Wednesday wore a pleated Gucci dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Letitia Wright in Prada

Letitia Wright Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright wore a watercolor-inspired Prada gown with Bulgari jewelry.

Michelle Williams in Gucci

michelle williams Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, for The FabelmansMichelle Williams wore an asymmetrical pleated ruffle dress with silver trim and platform sandals, both by Gucci, with jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Andrew Garfield in Zegna

Andrew Garfield Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Contestant Andrew Garfield wore a nutmeg-colored suit with a black shirt by Zegna, paired with jewelry by David Yurman and an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watch.

Austin Butler in Gucci

Austin Butler Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A Golden Globe winner on Tuesday night for his performance in Elvis, Austin Butler wore a three-piece double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapels, a white dress shirt, black satin bow tie and ankle boots, all Gucci. Butler paired the look with jewelry from Cartier.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé

michelle yeo Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The winner of Best Actress for Everything everywhere all at onceMichelle Yeoh wore a midnight blue strapless dress embroidered with crystals and gradient-effect sequins by Armani Privé.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

Billy Porter Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While accepting his Carol Burnett Award, Ryan Murphy told the story of Billy Porter’s custom Christian Siriano tuxedo dress: “Bill Porter changed our perceptions by changing fashion,” Murphy said. “He did that, he was the one who started this new movement [in menswear] wearing a black velvet tuxedo dress on the Oscars red carpet [in 2019]. I asked him to wear this outfit tonight, and he was like, ‘Bitch, it’s in a museum.’ But he cooked up this fuchsia line for me, and I love it and love it. Porter’s red velvet tuxedo dress worn at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes is indeed inspired by the 2019 look also designed by Siriano; this dress was presented at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2022 in the exhibition, Shaping Masculinities: The Art of Men’s Fashion.

Donald Glover in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello

Donald Glover Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On the Golden Globes carpet, Donald Glover said he loved the cozy vibe of his Saint Laurent look by Anthony Vacarello, which reminded him of pajamas: “I just want to sit back and relax,” he said. -he added about the ensemble, consisting of a straight-shoulder double-breasted tuxedo jacket, satin wrap dress, and white construction flare pants.

Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta

Jessica Chastain Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain’s crystal-beaded Oscar de la Renta dress evokes a glamorous cobweb; on Instagram, stylist Elizabeth Stewart paid tribute to Orsolina Garcia, the woman who made the dress “after our last minute fitting at noon!” Chastain paired the dress with jewelry from Gucci and Casadei shoes.

Jean Smart in Tadashi Shoji

John Smart Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Always a red carpet favorite, Best TV Actress nominee Jean Smart wore a beautifully tailored tuxedo dress by Tadashi Shoji, paired with jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Bailey Bass in Dior

Bass Bailey Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Avatar: The Way of the WaterBailey Bass wore a gold silk brocade dress from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, paired with Dior Joaillerie jewelry.

Jennifer Coolidge in Dolce & Gabbana

Jennifer Coolidge Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe winner for her highly touted role white lotusJennifer Coolidge wore a custom off-the-shoulder dress embellished with sequins and Swarovski crystals by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with black satin Pigalle Follies pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Jeremy Pope in Dolce & Gabbana

Jeremy Pope Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Best Actor nominated for InspectionJeremy Pope wore a custom three-piece black leather suit featuring a jacket with a gathered waist and sculpted peplum, paired with black boots with silver studs, all by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with jewelry by Cartier.

Selena Gomez in Valentino

Selena Gomez Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best TV Actress Nominated for Hulu’s Only murders in the buildingSelena Gomez wore a strapless dress with a high slit and voluminous sleeves, from Valentino’s “The Beginning” Fall/Winter 2022/2023 haute couture collection, paired with De Beers diamond jewelry and Christian Louboutin platform sandals.

Sebastien Stan in Lanvin

Sebastian Stan Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

Best Actor nominated for Pam and TommySebastian Stan wore a black wool double-breasted tuxedo with a white cotton-and-silk shirt from Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, paired with Manolo Blahnik’s Barnaby shoes and TAG Heuer’s Carrera Date watch.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez in Balmain

Michaela Jae Rodriguez FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The first trans woman to win a Golden Globe when she won Best TV Actress 2022 for Laid, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wore a cobalt silk dress by Balmain: “I wanted to give water to the butterfly today,” she told Laverne Cox on the carpet. Rodriguez teamed the dress with So Kate gold point-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Pomellato jewelry.