Fashion
Golden Globes Best Dressed Stars and Fashion Details – The Hollywood Reporter
As the first TV awards show of 2023, expectations were high for Tuesday night’s Golden Globes – not only to find out who would take home the trophies and how the broadcast might go after last year’s absence, but also how style could play a role on the red carpet, especially since it’s been predicted that rain could dampen the festivities at the Beverly Hilton. The verdict? The sky remained clear and the fashion for Globes is back in force.
Hollywood ladies embraced both colors and metals in dresses adorned with pearls and romantic ruffles, while leading men in the industry wore beautifully tailored tuxedos adorned with unique details. Among the trends of the night: dresses in pink, a sign that Barbiecore continues its dominance, and at the opposite end of the spectrum, a multitude of dresses in dramatic black. Here are some of the best looks from the night:
Julia Garner in Gucci
The ozark The star and Golden Globe winner was one of many women wearing pink on the gray carpet at the Golden Globes – her tiered gown with spiral ruffles and crystal-embroidered trim is a custom design by Gucci, while her diamond jewelry is from De Beers.
Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture
Nominated for Best Actress for BabylonMargot Robbie wore a head-to-toe Chanel look, starting with a bespoke dress in pale pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle embellished with sequins, bugle beads and feathers, which took more than 750 hours to create. handwork and was inspired by a look from the French house’s fall-winter 2022/2023 haute couture collection, associated with Chanel high jewelry and Chanel shoes.
Domnhall Gleeson in Giorgio Armani
Nominated for The patientDomhnall Gleeson wore a classic Giorgio Armani tuxedo in midnight blue with a one-button peak lapel, a classic white evening shirt and a bow tie.
Lily James in Atelier Versace
For nominee Lily James’ Globes party, approximately 75 yards of fiery red silk-faille fabric was needed to make this midriff-baring dress and overskirt by Atelier Versace, which was paired with jewelry from Harry Winston.
Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland
Winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on Tuesday night for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAngela Bassett wore a custom Pamella Roland halter dress adorned with silver sequins and a crystal detail on the back, inspired by a look from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, and paired with Chopard jewelry.
Natasha Lyonne in Givenchy
Russian doll Co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne wore an elegant black Givenchy dress and gloves with David Webb jewelry.
Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang High
Best TV Actress Nominated for The stewardessKaley Cuoco wore a custom lavender chiffon dress by Vera Wang Haute, with jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds and Norman Silverman.
Jenna Ortega in Gucci
The Wednesday wore a pleated Gucci dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Letitia Wright in Prada
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright wore a watercolor-inspired Prada gown with Bulgari jewelry.
Michelle Williams in Gucci
Nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, for The FabelmansMichelle Williams wore an asymmetrical pleated ruffle dress with silver trim and platform sandals, both by Gucci, with jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Andrew Garfield in Zegna
Contestant Andrew Garfield wore a nutmeg-colored suit with a black shirt by Zegna, paired with jewelry by David Yurman and an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watch.
Austin Butler in Gucci
A Golden Globe winner on Tuesday night for his performance in Elvis, Austin Butler wore a three-piece double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapels, a white dress shirt, black satin bow tie and ankle boots, all Gucci. Butler paired the look with jewelry from Cartier.
Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé
The winner of Best Actress for Everything everywhere all at onceMichelle Yeoh wore a midnight blue strapless dress embroidered with crystals and gradient-effect sequins by Armani Privé.
Billy Porter in Christian Siriano
While accepting his Carol Burnett Award, Ryan Murphy told the story of Billy Porter’s custom Christian Siriano tuxedo dress: “Bill Porter changed our perceptions by changing fashion,” Murphy said. “He did that, he was the one who started this new movement [in menswear] wearing a black velvet tuxedo dress on the Oscars red carpet [in 2019]. I asked him to wear this outfit tonight, and he was like, ‘Bitch, it’s in a museum.’ But he cooked up this fuchsia line for me, and I love it and love it. Porter’s red velvet tuxedo dress worn at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes is indeed inspired by the 2019 look also designed by Siriano; this dress was presented at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2022 in the exhibition, Shaping Masculinities: The Art of Men’s Fashion.
Donald Glover in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello
On the Golden Globes carpet, Donald Glover said he loved the cozy vibe of his Saint Laurent look by Anthony Vacarello, which reminded him of pajamas: “I just want to sit back and relax,” he said. -he added about the ensemble, consisting of a straight-shoulder double-breasted tuxedo jacket, satin wrap dress, and white construction flare pants.
Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain’s crystal-beaded Oscar de la Renta dress evokes a glamorous cobweb; on Instagram, stylist Elizabeth Stewart paid tribute to Orsolina Garcia, the woman who made the dress “after our last minute fitting at noon!” Chastain paired the dress with jewelry from Gucci and Casadei shoes.
Jean Smart in Tadashi Shoji
Always a red carpet favorite, Best TV Actress nominee Jean Smart wore a beautifully tailored tuxedo dress by Tadashi Shoji, paired with jewelry by Fred Leighton.
Bailey Bass in Dior
Avatar: The Way of the WaterBailey Bass wore a gold silk brocade dress from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, paired with Dior Joaillerie jewelry.
Jennifer Coolidge in Dolce & Gabbana
The Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe winner for her highly touted role white lotusJennifer Coolidge wore a custom off-the-shoulder dress embellished with sequins and Swarovski crystals by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with black satin Pigalle Follies pumps by Christian Louboutin.
Jeremy Pope in Dolce & Gabbana
Best Actor nominated for InspectionJeremy Pope wore a custom three-piece black leather suit featuring a jacket with a gathered waist and sculpted peplum, paired with black boots with silver studs, all by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with jewelry by Cartier.
Selena Gomez in Valentino
Best TV Actress Nominated for Hulu’s Only murders in the buildingSelena Gomez wore a strapless dress with a high slit and voluminous sleeves, from Valentino’s “The Beginning” Fall/Winter 2022/2023 haute couture collection, paired with De Beers diamond jewelry and Christian Louboutin platform sandals.
Sebastien Stan in Lanvin
Best Actor nominated for Pam and TommySebastian Stan wore a black wool double-breasted tuxedo with a white cotton-and-silk shirt from Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, paired with Manolo Blahnik’s Barnaby shoes and TAG Heuer’s Carrera Date watch.
Michaela Jae Rodriguez in Balmain
The first trans woman to win a Golden Globe when she won Best TV Actress 2022 for Laid, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wore a cobalt silk dress by Balmain: “I wanted to give water to the butterfly today,” she told Laverne Cox on the carpet. Rodriguez teamed the dress with So Kate gold point-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Pomellato jewelry.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/golden-globes-best-dressed-fashion-details-1235294971/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Golden Globes Best Dressed Stars and Fashion Details – The Hollywood Reporter
- Classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency were found at the think tank
- New survey reveals effects of early exposure to online porn on teens
- Local organization commemorates 2010 earthquake in Haiti – WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports
- Trump claims credit for Kevin McCarthy becoming president
- List of winners of the Golden Globes 2023
- What is the New York Stock Exchange?
- PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investor Summit in Madhya Pradesh
- Laird listed among D1Softballs Preseason D100 players
- Imran slams ministers for their reckless remarks against the Taliban
- Pokemon Go player surprised by Kanto Articuno’s appearance in Daily Incense
- Louis Vuitton taps KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane for its next menswear collection