Jenna Ortegas’ Gucci dress at the 2023 Golden Globes was a jaw-dropping look





Fact: Jenna Ortega was them star to watch at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The actor was nominated for his role as Wednesday Addams in Netflixs Wednesday, which took the internet by storm and even spawned a TikTok fashion trend. And while she didn't win the coveted trophy this year, her red carpet outfit certainly deserved its own accolade. The dress Ortega wore to the 2023 Golden Globes was fresh from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2023 runway. It's also worth noting that the Ortegas dress looked virtually unrecognizable from its runway counterpart. The actors' tan dress featured a unique cut-out section with dental floss, with pieces of fabric arranged in a criss-cross pattern and held in place by two rings. The torso portion of the Ortegas gown unfolded in a layered pleated skirt, sheer (and also pleated) bell sleeves, and a long train. The actor paired the sultry yet ethereal silhouette with a pair of towering Jimmy Choo Max platform heels. Finally, she completed her red carpet look with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry including three necklaces, a bracelet, earrings and a mix of rings. The garment debuted in September 2022, as part of the brand's latest ready-to-wear collection dubbed Twinsburg. On the runway, however, the dress was styled with what appear to be a pair of cheetah-print tights and a lace crop top underneath. All in all, Ortegas' red carpet outfit channeled a completely different vibe than the catwalk version of her look. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Cut-out dresses have been a fashion staple for celebrities on and off the red carpet for about two years now and Ortegas' latest outfit signaled that the trend isn't about to stop anytime soon. Check out her look from all angles, below. Then, check out other imitable fashion moments from the 2023 Golden Globes, including looks seen on Selena Gomez and Michaela Ja Rodriguez. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Frazer Harrison/WireImage Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

