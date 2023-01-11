Local boutique owners talk fashion trends for 2023

New year, new fashion trends. We spoke with Brittany Calvert of Tea and Tchotchkes in Greenport, Stephanie Segrete Sack of North Fork Apothecary in Cutchogue and Joanna Mazzella of Mint in Mattituck to learn more about the styles we’ll be seeing more of this year.

Q: What fashion trends do you expect to see in 2023?

Brittany Calvert: I think for the coming season you will see a lot of oversized, comfortable and functional pieces! We just went through the loungewear pandemic; lots of leggings and sweats, so now I think the idea is to step it up a bit. The look will be more chic and put together, but still comfortable and wearable pieces that you can always find at Tea and Tchotchkes.

A personal favorite idea for this year that I’ve started to see a lot more is unisex, plus companies that exclusively sell men’s clothing advertising women in their collections and vice versa. This, for us, however, is not completely unknown. We have been doing this since the store opened in 2017. I especially like buying men’s shirts from the store and selling them to everyone.

One of my favorite trends is chunky rubber soles! These made their way onto the scene (and my heart) last year, but I think they’re going to be a hit this year, especially in the spring! Currently my favorites are Obstruct by Jeffery Campbell, they come in so many colors!

Stephanie Segrete Sack: While there are plenty of trends to watch this spring, for me the most important trend for the ultimate North Fork lifestyle is understated luxury. I focus on clothing that prioritizes longevity and practicality alongside beauty, expertly executed craftsmanship and ease. People are looking for pieces that not only look good, but also fit easily into the many facets of their lives.

Joanna Mazella: Spring/Summer 2023 is guaranteed fresh and very comfortable to wear! We see tons of beautiful greens, pops of orange, and a return to cobalt blue. Wide leg denim and pants will play an important role in your wardrobe, with a focus on utilitarian styles and cargos. We see that western influence continues to be present in shirts and accessories. Powerful shoulders and romantic sleeves are very present.

A taste of the spring items coming soon to the Apothecary. (Courtesy of North Fork Apothecary)

Q: What is the current trend?

Brittany Calvert: I don’t usually tend to follow specific trends, I keep my clients and myself in mind. I always try to have clothes in the store that feel like timeless favorites that are universal for all body types. moment” or “it’s become my favorite! This feeling that people get is how I shop for the store.

Stephanie Segrete Sack: It turns out that two trends that I’m really passionate about are also styles that have been guiding me for a long time. I love Springs’ commitment to refined basics designed with a relaxed fit and performance fabrics to create a refined and flattering uniform that goes from day to night. The second trend that excites me is the return of the utility cargo pants. But this time around, you’ll see wide legs, exquisite tailoring and more subtle craftsmanship.

Shopping at the Apothecary is a very tactile sensory experience. Customers are always raving about the incredible softness of every item I sell. All of my jeans, for example, whether stretch performance jeans or stiffer traditional jeans, are all super soft and made from the highest quality fabrics. There’s nothing about that break-in period that was part of my torturous teenage years. The same goes for my new brand obsession, Bembien. Handmade leather and rattan bags that are supple, soft, ethically produced and understatedly luxurious. When I wear my Bembien tote (no matter what I’m wearing), I feel effortlessly chic and completely dressed in French cool, like Françoise Hardy and Brigitte Bardot in every photo.

Joanna Mazella: Right now, since we’ve just wrapped up the holidays, we’re seeing an interest in comfortable, casual winter pieces that will be worn for years to come. We’ve just started our annual winter sale at Mint, so we still have some really amazing winter coats and sweaters people are buying! There’s also a craze for vacation and resort styles, especially bright dresses for those long overdue vacations. Lots of people are planning getaways somewhere tropical, so we’re already seeing interest in fun, bright dresses and easy-to-pack blouses.

Q: What trend do you think was left out in 2022?

Brittany Calvert: Matching sets. There were so many sets last year, and it didn’t really work out for us. I haven’t seen that many this year.

Stephanie Segrete Sack: While I think everyone should wear what makes them feel comfortable and confident, I’m happy to say goodbye to high waisted super skinny jeans. While the silhouette works for a few, it’s not a great look for most women or men. And, it’s definitely not a comfort-oriented style.

Joanna Mazella: Weird cutouts. No more of that ! It’s confusing and doesn’t work for most. A ribbon here and there is nice and different, but no huge side cutouts.

Q: What piece are you looking forward to wearing this year?

Brittany Calvert: Wrap skirts! We have beautiful wrap skirts coming this year in all different prints and textiles. There’s something so easy and effortless about a wrap skirt. Dress it up or down. I’m very excited to wear them all!

Stephanie Segrete Sack: I can’t wait to receive my gorgeous pieces of Vince in Springs’ favorite color, Key Lime Pie green! This splash of color is welcoming and upbeat, and has that feel-good vibe that reminds you that warmer weather is on the way. I also look forward to the Banjanans Spring collection of handmade dresses that honor India’s rich history with beautifully intricate textile designs. Their dresses are little works of art, but with pockets, total comfort, amazing style, and machine washable. And, they look great at weddings or worn with my Doc Martin boots.

Joanna Mazella: Color for sure! And utility cargo pants! So easy to wear for all women and they can be casual or dressier!

Q: What is your favorite item that is currently sold in the store?

Brittany Calvert: We have great winter coats and jackets in the shop! I happened to catch one this year and I wear it every day! Currently, all of our clothes in the shop are 50% off, along with accessories, plants, and more! We are open Saturday and Sunday from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of January! We always have an end of season sale which tends to start after Thanksgiving. We are taking a short break to regroup in February and reopen in mid-March.

Stephanie Segrete Sack: My absolute favorite item right now is the Emerson jeans from Citizen of Humanity. Personal experience has proven that these jeans look great on all women, regardless of age, shape, height or size. It’s a slim but relaxed boyfriend jean that features a low rise and an easy leg shape. There’s something incredibly sexy about the fit of these jeans. I get so many compliments every time I wear them, which I often do. If you’re coming to the store every day next week, chances are I’ll be wearing them at least four days a week. That’s how much I love them!

Joanna Mazella: My current favorite look in Mint right now would have to be Omika’s new print ensemble. The print instantly transports you to a beautiful, warm Caribbean island. The versatile look is perfect as a set or worn separately for different looks. You can wear the button up top tied at the waist with white jeans or the beautiful wide leg pants with a simple white tank top for an effortless look!