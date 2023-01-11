Fashion
How to Wear Men’s Jewelry Beyond a Single Chain
It would be remiss to discuss how men wear jewelry in 2023 without mentioning normal people. Or, more specifically, how everyone adored Connell’s necklace. The BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, now almost two years old, has chained thousands of men. They wanted to be like Paul Mescal’s on-screen Mr Lover Lover, the maniacal pixie dream boy who broke hearts and headboards and did it all in a necklace that became the quietly confident marker of what’s known. in some circles as a Top Shagger. The dedicated Instagram account may be dead, but the sentiment lives on. Men’s jewelry is all the better for it.
But it doesn’t have to end at the clasp of a whispering gold chain. Connell is a reference who, one day, will get tired and weary. And besides, men’s jewelry is more and more vast. You have options. It can even be worn on the fingers! And just as menswear is deep into a new era of experimentation, so too are metal accessories that were once left to the kind of guy who says a lot of darrrrling. Everyone buys men’s jewelry now.
There is also a brand for everyone. Miami-based brand liou is more of a children’s park than Palm Beach, pushing the art of luxury craftsmanship: necklaces, bracelets and charms come with smiley faces, pearls, beads and other pieces of ephemeral crafts from 6 to 9 years old. Except that they are not plastic, but Murano glass. It’s fun, quality and fashionable all at the same time.
Bleue Burnham is a British brand that has had crossovers with Gucci’s ongoing Vault project and cult Italo-LA brand Palm Angels. It becomes a thing in itself through maximalist architectural designs with a local touch. Nordic designer Maria Black, meanwhile, continues to whip up dad rings if you want to pay homage to your old man, or just the fact that you have big forearms and a mustache.
To see. A lot of choices ! And if you have been still in the market for something as quiet as Connell’s chain is fine. There’s a reason tons of guys opt for the classic necklaces, rings, and other pieces that have worked for decades, if not centuries! because they are cool and they work.
Just wear it with confidence. Feeling stupid, looking stupid and all that. Also, stacking is cool, but by no means entry-level. For every big brass knuckles that would clutter a Super Bowl ring, there should be something quieter, simpler, and more portable. Fingers full of diamonds work if you’re DJ Khaled. It also works if that’s your thing. But know that he jumps into the deep end. Too heavy, and you’ll sink.
An easier route is the single declaration. Instead of multiple coins, an exclamation mark is often more effective; the kind of bold signet rings and candles that are kept locked away at the Versace mansion. It’s making a statement to the world, like a covenant, but just less traditional and monogamous and church-appropriate. And even then, alliances are a whole different ballgame with a recent reassessment of its rulebook. Some guys are looking for diamonds. Others would prefer a fancy watch. And some just don’t wear a wedding ring and not because they’re all completely pissed off.
Earrings are also a big part of this conversation. Just as the internet got hot for Connell’s chain, many guys saw their share of stock skyrocket thanks to the addition of just one little hoop. I saw a guy with a little earring and now I can’t help but think of a twitter user’s sighs. My toxic trait is thinking I’m going to be the only guy on the plane from London to Glasgow with one earring laments another. There’s something mischievous and subtly transgressive about them. Maybe you spent a year in Thailand as a wayward kid. Maybe you wanted to face a terrible indie group. Maybe you Actually faced a terrible independent group. Either way, there’s never been more hoops on guys in and around every major city, and the populace has never endorsed them so harshly.
It gets crazier (which is a good thing). Some guys have avoided the hoop altogether for something dangling. It’s a bit Bowie and Styles at the same time. Ever since the former Directioneer camped out Johannes Vermeer style at the 2019 Met Gala, the boy in the pearl earring has become an increasingly mainstream sight. Just when fashion is starting to gain popularity, Nu Woodstock thinks Dior’s latest peaceful collaboration with Denim Tears, the adjacent Peacecore earring has gone cool. And that’s another avenue to explore with how men’s jewelry is worn in the current era of men’s fashion.
The most important thing is to start small and find what you like. Even the simplest fit in the world gets a boost with some men’s jewelry, no matter how loud it is. The Connell Range is a good place to start. But in 2023, there are much hotter channels to catch up on.
