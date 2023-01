Golden Globes 2023: All the fashion from the red carpet Golden Globes 2023: All the fashion from the red carpet We’re sorry, this feature is currently unavailable. Have worked to restore it. Please try again later. To reject Jump to section navigationSkip to contentJump to footer 58 Pictures It’s the first red carpet of the year. All the must-have looks from the 80th annual Golden Globes. January 11, 2023 12:06 p.m. 1/58 Jessica Chastain wears Oscar de la Renta. Credit:PA 2/58 Michelle Yoo. Credit:PA 3/58 James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron. Credit:PA 4/58 Margot Robbie wears Chanel. Credit:Getty Images 5/58 Salma Hayek. Credit:PA 6/58 Michael Williams. Credit:PA 7/58 Daisy EdgarJones. Credit:PA 8/58 Anya Taylor-Joy. Credit:PA 9/58 Julia Garner wears Gucci. Credit:Getty Images ten/58 Austin Butler. Credit:PA 11/58 Adam Scott. Credit:PA 12/58 Claire Danes. Credit:PA 13/58 Nicole Byer. Credit:PA 14/58 Selena Gomez. Credit:PA 15/58 Jenna Ortega. Credit:Getty Images 16/58 Billy Porter. Credit:PA 17/58 Letitia Wright wears Prada. Credit:PA 18/58 Sigourney Weaver. Credit:PA 19/58 Evan Peters. Credit:PA 20/58 Natasha Lyonne. Credit:PA 21/58 Hillary Swank. Credit:PA 22/58 Andrew Garfield. Credit:PA 23/58 Ana de Armas wears Louis Vuitton. Credit:PA 24/58 Elizabeth Debicki. Credit:Getty Images 25/58 Viola Davis. Credit:Getty Images 26/58 Stephanie Hsu. Credit:PA 27/58 Ayo Edebiri. Credit:PA 28/58 Donald Glover. Credit:PA 29/58 John Smart. Credit:PA 30/58 Lily James. Credit:PA 31/58 Jennifer Coolidge. Credit:PA 32/58 Niecy Nash-Betts. Credit:PA 33/58 Angela Bassett. Credit:PA 34/58 Monica Barbaro wears Dolce & Gabbana. Credit:Getty Images 35/58 Jamie Lee Curtis. Credit:PA 36/58 Milly Alcock wears Givenchy. Credit:Getty Images 37/58 Laverne Cox wears vintage John Gallianos. Credit:PA 38/58 Quinta Brunson. Credit:PA 39/58 Sepideh Moafi. Credit:PA 40/58 Eddie Redmayne wears Valentino. Credit:PA 41/58 Kaley Cuoco. Credit:PA 42/58 Heidi Klum wears Kevin Germanier. Credit:PA 43/58 Liza Koshy. Credit:PA 44/58 Jenny Slate wears Rodarte. Credit:PA 45/58 Domhnall Gleeson. Credit:PA 46/58 Ana Gasteyer. Credit:PA 47/58 Britt Lower Gate of the Bach Mai. Credit:PA 48/58 Abby Elliott wears Pamella Roland. Credit:PA 49/58 Jeremy Pope. Credit:PA 50/58 Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth. Credit:PA 51/58 Henry Winkler. Credit:PA 52/58 Damien Chazel. Credit:PA 53/58 Megan Stalter. Credit:PA 54/58 Barry Keoghan. Credit:PA 55/58 Sheryl Lee Ralph wears a personalized Alitte. Credit:PA 56/58 Li Jun Li wears Dolce & Gabbana. Credit:PA 57/58 Moses brings a lot. Credit:PA 58/58 Tim Burton. Credit:PA

