Trends in the luxury segment at Zalando

As a fashion e-retailer, Zalando wishes to offer the entire range; from affordable fashion to the luxury segment. The Berlin-based company is constantly developing the latter in particular and currently has 400 brands and nearly 90,000 products in its range in the high-end contemporary, advanced contemporary and luxury segments. In February 2020, there were only 30,000 articles.

This is why Zalando and its purchasing teams are always on the lookout for new trends and brands. And brands in the higher price segment are also opening up more, while becoming more accessible to topics such as sustainability, diversity and streetwear. Areas that are also becoming increasingly interesting for Lena-Sophie Rper, Designer & Luxury Director at Zalando.

In an interview with FashionUnited, she explained what trends she and her buying team are focusing on for the coming year, what influences macroeconomic circumstances are having on their market, and how Zalando wants to make the premium segment of marketplaces more fluid.

You want to further develop the premium segment of Zalando. Do you rely more on established or younger brands?

We go both ways – more classic and established luxury brands like Aspesi, but also high street and emerging luxury brands like Adererror or Ahluwalia, which will start with us next season. We are also launching Rodebjer in a few months.

We also look at which local brands exist in our strategically important markets and are relevant to our creator segment customers. This includes brands like Norma Kamali, Rodebjer and Cold Laundry, which we also have in our portfolio.

Does the growing interest of a younger target group in luxury fashion and the orientation of brands towards this target group also play a role?

Brands are opening up to younger segments and younger segments to luxury brands. This opens up exciting opportunities for us to further grow our business, as we are one of the largest digital hubs for Gen Z and Millennials in Europe. We are seeing relatively strong and stable demand for the higher priced segment, not only in the high street luxury segment, but also among emerging designers. It is important for us to support younger newcomers and give them the opportunity to be “visible” on our platform.

How to reach the younger target group?

Not Just a Label is a collaboration through which relatively new brands with diverse ethnic backgrounds are also represented on Zalando. This resonates incredibly well, primarily with our younger Gen Z customers, who have a keen interest in learning more about the people behind the brand, their history and their cultural background – it’s not just whether this design is pretty. This is an exciting opportunity for us – now with Highsnobiety on board, but also in general – because we not only engage our customers with product presentations, but with inspiration and storytelling.

Generation Z is no longer the youngest either. Do you also pay attention to the next generation Alpha?

We see two trends. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the fastest growing customer segments for us, also in the area of ​​designers. At the same time, we’re seeing Millennials shopping with us for their Alpha Gen kids who don’t yet have their own account. Looking at the sizes and the articles, we can see that we are sometimes targeting a very young clientele here.

Which trends play a role for these target groups?

Especially with Gen Alpha and Gen Z, we can see that the younger generations, that is to say those who have not lived through the 2000s themselves, are now reliving them with the Y2K trend. The demand for Y2K styles is very high and will continue until 2023.

What other trends will remain in 2023?

Against the backdrop of a somewhat bleaker global macroeconomic and political situation, this is the dopamine dressing room – brightly colored, loud and cheerful clothes with strong colors and strong silhouettes. Also, gender fluid is a big trend for all genres.

And which brands are popular with you right now?

We are currently seeing very strong demand for French brands, contemporary street luxury brands and Nordic wardrobe staples, where cashmere, shearling and outerwear also play a central role.

In the current macroeconomic context, do you see generational differences in purchasing behavior?

For us, it does not necessarily depend on age. Macroeconomic circumstances cannot be ignored. There are two developments: Customers becoming more price sensitive due to inflation and other circumstances, potentially thinking twice about what they buy or buying cheaper.

At the same time, demand is relatively stable in the high price segment. The designer segment is one of the most stable categories for us in terms of demand and growth. The area is also developing positively in terms of customer acquisition, despite the current macroeconomic situation.

What factors do you think explain the stable demand in the high price segment?

There are two or three factors that favor this. First of all, the customer segment with high purchasing power, who can and want to afford something even in darker times – this idea of ​​”indulging” plays a major role in the luxury segment, because they are iconic and special items.

The second aspect is that people are traveling more and more, celebrating parties and being invited to weddings. Travel and occasions, i.e. second-hand clothes, are therefore again in greater demand. Compared to the covid years, in 2022 occasions was by far the fastest growing category in our designer segment, especially in terms of occasion dresses.

The final aspect is that we are seeing a surge in business wear as people slowly but surely return to the office. The motto here is: Go back to the office but make it fashionable. When it comes to office fashion, our customers are not only looking for dark blue suits or gray jackets, but are interested in topics such as oversized, gender fluid and colourful. Everything is much bolder and more fashionable than what we are used to in traditional office attire: oversized stripes, a suit in pink, orange or Bottega green.

And men’s fashion?

Very similar. For us, the strongest categories are those related to business wear. We had two years in which we all preferred rather comfortable leisure wear and mostly bought it. But now you can clearly see that the desire to get out of the house, dress up and stand out with your clothes is back. It’s actually no different for men than for women.

Do you experiment more and play with gender norms?

We see it relatively strongly in men. We also have a pretty strong asexual assortment and are pushing for more representation here. The demand for genderless and genderless clothing is huge, but is still too often ignored in the industry. Demand in this category currently exceeds supply.

We back it 100% with our diversity and inclusion strategy. We also work with a large number of brand partners for this purpose. The last collaboration was with several Scandinavian brands, for which we also developed our own products. We also have exciting projects in the works for next year.

Does plus size play a role in such collaborations? For example, are high heels for men also available in larger sizes?

It is exactly in this direction that we are thinking… Especially in footwear, less so in textiles. It’s a big topic, there’s a big gap here. For customers who want to wear fashionable shoes, the offer is extremely limited – we are currently working on something to change here.

Is this idea of ​​genderless also found in the balance of the women’s and men’s range?

We are getting closer to a uniform distribution. We’re even bigger in women’s clothing in terms of sales. But menswear is catching up pretty quickly.

Your partnerships also mean discovering new brands, and it’s not just about diversity…

We are relatively diverse. We work with the Not Just A Labels team, who are in monthly contact, and see who is new to the pipeline, who is a good candidate for a partnership. Do we want to work with the brand? Does the brand want to work with us?

At the same time, we have just started a mentoring and collaboration with the social enterprise The Outsiders Perspective. We have a cooperation with Copenhagen Fashion Week, where we seek out and support designer newcomers with a particular focus on sustainability. Plus, our buying team is always on the go in major fashion cities and during fashion weeks to keep an eye out for exciting new brands and partners. In the meantime, however, we are so big that many brands come directly to us.

Do you also benefit from Highsnobiety’s support for the street luxury sector?

The two purchasing teams and the two companies work independently and are organized in this way. No integration is planned. The idea is that Highsnobiety will use their fantastic expertise to advise us on the development of our range, but especially on content curation and development. We definitely trade on what we see in the market and what we find exciting. But what is ultimately purchased for Zalando is decided independently by our teams.

What about private label in the premium domain?

In the Designer:innen segment, it is not a focus. We have a dedicated team that looks after our private labels and has a strong focus on sustainability, albeit in the lower to mid price segment.

Is it also about investing in quality parts?

We’re seeing investment in high-quality, iconic wardrobe basics. So things like a trench coat or a bag that I can wear now but also in ten or 20 years because they’re timeless, because they’re high quality, because they’ll always be in fashion, or a must-have classic in my wardrobe.

Finally, what are you focusing on to further develop the luxury segment at Zalando?

On the one hand, we focus on emerging brands and new talent, as they are often overlooked in the industry. Another focus is on brands that are particularly locally relevant, because thanks to our local teams, we know what our customers want in our 25 markets across Europe. The third point is the heroic global luxury brands that we want to win as long-term partners. In categories where we already have them in our portfolio – for example sunglasses or accessories – we are seeing very successful developments and strong customer demand.

