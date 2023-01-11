Why Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson and More Are Bombing Nicole Kidman’s Bare Back Photo





Awards season kicks off with celebrities bringing their A-game to high-profile events in Hollywood. While Nicole Kidman isn’t nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes, people may be wondering if she’ll be attending and what she’ll be wearing. Fortunately, we have an idea of ​​her fashion taste, which is high risk with high reward. In a Instagram post from the end of December, the The actress stunned her followers when she posted a “one night out” outfit. Donning a backless black dress, the look featured shimmering beads sewn into the lace. The dress also had thick straps made of the same material. But the cascading ruffles framing the lower back really made the whole thing stand out. Although Nicole didn’t give everyone the full picture of her stunning number, she did give some hints about how she accessorized the intricate piece. The 55-year-old Australian native styled her blonde hair in loose ringlets tied with a black satin ribbon. As for her makeup, she opted for neutral colors to accentuate the drama of the attire. Reacting to Nicole’s latest night out look, the celebs wasted no time in her comments section to share some heartfelt messages with her. “Magnificent ,” Reese Witherspoon wrote. “Like,” actress Rita Wilson added. “Beauty!!” Carole Bayer Sager intervened. Unsurprisingly, when fans took in the footage, the Star posted on social media, they immediately began showering her with compliments. “Perfect love at first sight forever,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Gorgeous!!! @nicolekidman is a goddess as usual,” added another user. “Your waves in your hair remind me of the back design of this dress. another follower noted. “Being the Ricardos” Despite the alum with no nominated projects at this year’s Golden Globes, she’s gearing up for a major honor later this year. Nicholas will be presented with an American Film Institute (AFI) Lifetime Achievement Award on June 10, making her the first Australian to receive it. But while she’s been waiting for this, she’s been busy support friends like Elton John on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. As for whether she will make an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, viewers will have to keep an eye out for her. If she surprises people on the red carpet, she will most likely have a husband Keith Urban in tow…and possibly his daughters Sunday and Faith. We are delighted anyway! Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

