2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion See All Looks





The Golden Globe Awards made a return to the big screen this year, and Hollywood’s hottest celebrities are showing up with fierce looks on the red (or gray) carpet. After spending a year away, the 80th Annual Awards will air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m., with fans keeping an eye out for the stars of productions like “House of Dragon,” Wednesday” and “Elvis”. As the actors strut the carpet, viewers will get a glimpse of 2023’s fashion trends and unique wardrobes. Here’s what we’ve seen so far: Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Wearing a custom strapless black and pink Christian Siriano dress, Quinta Brunson walked the carpet wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Neil Lane jewelry. Jennifer Coolidge Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge stunned the Beverly Hills event in a Dolce & Gabbana black sequin dress, complete with a matching black clutch. Tracy Morgan Tracy Morgan arrives for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP-Getty Images Tracy Morgan walked the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a black tuxedo with a black bow tie. Billy Porter Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images In classic Billy Porter fashion, the actor graced the awards show in a custom Christian Siriano pink velvet dress with a tuxedo overlay that included a matching bow tie. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic With a big smile on her face, Kaley Cuoco showed off her baby bump in a cute light purple dress, standing next to hubby Tom Pelphrey, who sported a white suit jacket. Anya Taylor Joy Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Adding some sunshine to the Globes, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a yellow two-piece that reached to her feet and was accented with gold hardware. John Smart Jean Smart attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jean Smart embraced a suit-like top half to her long black dress that complemented her figure. A black clutch and sparkly silver earrings added to her look. Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega arrives for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP-Getty Images Jenna Ortega lit up the red carpet in a stunning nude dress, with cutouts around the waist to show off the actor’s physique. The dress incorporated sheer sleeves and a flattering V-neck. Natasha Lyonne Natasha Lyonne attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne walked the Beverly Hilton carpet in a long black dress with wide shoulder pads. Her full sleeves reached down to her fingertips, almost acting like gloves. Hilary Swank Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Soon to be a new mother, Hilary Swank proudly showed off her baby bump at the Golden Globes in a stunning green dress that featured a deep V-neck. She teamed up with a pair of pointed pumps. Donald Glover Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Donald Glover, or Childish Gambino, showed off a white suit, which tied at the waist and exposed his chest. It included a black suit coat and dark shoes. Adam Scott Adam Scott arrives for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP-Getty Images Adam Scott wore a green wool and mohair Paul Smith suit with a black belt and a thin black bow around his neck. michelle yeo Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh sparkled in a royal blue dress that accentuated her waist before hitting the floor. She added a dazzling silver necklace and bracelet. Austin Butler Austin Butler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Austin Butler, who brought his sister as a date to the January awards show, showed up in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie with black shoes. Salma Hayek Salma Hayek arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jordan Strauss/AP Salma Hayek worked the awards ceremony in a beige dress with a subtle lace pattern and silver ruffles. The look also featured sheer, sparkly sleeves that reached to the elbows. Margot Robbie Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. Christopher Polk/NBC Pretty in pink, Margot Robbie donned a long sleeveless dress with sheer detailing that flowed to the floor. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. Christopher Polk/NBC Selena Gomez walked the carpet rocking a stunning purple look with a strapless velvet dress and puff sleeves that included a floor-reaching fabric train. Chloe Flower Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Chloe Flower had all eyes on her at the awards show, sporting a puffy white long-sleeved dress with a train that trailed beautifully behind her. Jenny Slate Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenny Slate donned an emerald green Rodarte dress and described her look as a woman who wants to transform into a magical plant. Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jordan Strauss/AP Wearing a classic black dress, Jamie Lee Curtis graced the red carpet with her signature white pixie cut. Her dress was uniquely draped with a black patterned cape and accented with silver pieces. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP-Getty Images Heidi Klum and hubby Tom Kaulitz were adorably flirty on the carpet, with matching outfits! The supermodel dazzled in a short, sparkly dress with purple strokes lining her figure. Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the carpet in a shimmering purple maxi dress with a high neckline. Her makeup also featured moments of purple, especially in her eye shadow. Bass Bailey Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 Daniele Venturelli/Wire Image In a stunning updo, Bailey Bass dazzled in a long gold dress with a subtle bow cinching her waist. For jewelry, she kept it simple with gold accents. Gigi Paris and Glen Powell (L-R) Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Glen Powell walked the carpet with his girlfriend, model Jehane-Marie Gigi Paris, who wore a sheer gold dress, complete with silver and cream accents. The actor wore a sleek black tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie. Rachel Lindsey Rachel Lindsay arrives for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, 2023. Fredric J. Brown / AFP-Getty Images Rachel Lindsay stunned in a low-cut black dress, which showed off her legs with a long front slit. The dress was completed with a shimmering silver necklace and rings. Zuri Room Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Before stepping on camera to host NBC’s Golden Globe Awards pre-show, Zuri Hall dazzled the carpet in a white maxi dress with a sparkling neckline. The simple look allowed her to boldly show off her dark bob and bangs. Laverne Cox Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Hosting the E! before the red carpet, Laverne Cox donned a bright blue vintage John Galliano, which featured a floor-reaching sequin pattern.

