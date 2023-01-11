Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi honors ‘martyrs’ with Golden Globes dress





Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi made a statement with her look on the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. The actress, known for her roles in The L word: Generation Q and Black bird, wore a black sequin dress with a high slit and an oversized red poppy rosette at the hip. The dress has many stories, Moafi said, but the most important is this flower, which represents a flourishing new Iran during this revolution.” Moafi worked on the look with Iranian-American designer Amir Taghi and artist Haus of Milad. She was dressed by Kevin Michael Ericson for the event. Taghi described dressing Moafi as an “absolute honour” and explained that the poppy is “inscribed by Haus of Milad with [the names of] many of the martyrs of our ongoing revolution in Iran”. “We will remember you as our heroes forever,” he wrote on Instagram. Moafi also posted about her look on Instagram, describing the dress as “artistic” and writing that it “brings attention to the ongoing judicial crackdown in Iran.” “On the petals of this red flower are written the names of four people who were executed in connection with recent #MahsaAmini protests, and dozens more who face the death penalty,” she said in a post. shared on his Instagram story. Jessica Chastain wears Oscar de La Renta. AFP Updated: January 11, 2023, 03:51

