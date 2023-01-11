bitch | ‘Spare’: Duchess Kate was a Wedding Karen about Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress

For years we’ve been told the Duchess of Sussex makes Kate cry. For years the story kept moving on exactly what happened and what was said. Were they bridesmaid dresses? Tights? How did Meghan treat the staff at Kensington Palace? Even when Meghan corrected the record in the Oprah interview — that Kate had actually made her cry before the wedding — we were still running out of details about what exactly happened. Enter Prince Harry and his memoirs. This is one of the Daily Mail’s best stories – their summary of Harry’s story of the whole brawl. The Mail is desperately trying to put an anti-Sussex spin on this, but it really does feel like Harry was writing this based on actual text messages between Meghan and Kate, and Kate is not looking good.

Harry gave his first full account of the infamous bridesmaid dress at the heart of ‘Megxit’, saying Princess Charlotte ‘cried when she tried it on at home’. Directly referencing his niece a breach of privacy that is sure to anger his brother William Harry insists the incident was prompted by his sister-in-law Kate, who seemed irritated that it took a day to Meghan to tell her about the problem.

The rift between the two women was, he said, further exacerbated by Kate’s reluctance to visit Meghan’s tailor at Kensington Palace and suggestions that they throw a party for the page boys when his bride-to-be was busy managing an argument with her father. , Thomas Markle.

Opening his final salvo, the prince writes that Meghan received a text from Kate four days before their wedding saying there was a problem with the bridesmaids’ dresses and that they needed to be altered. They were “French couture” and had been sewn by hand from measurements only with no adjustments, so “it wasn’t a big shock” that they didn’t fit perfectly, he says.

Harry writes: ‘Meg didn’t respond to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but she mostly dealt with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate to tell her our tailor was there. She told him that his name was Ajay and that he was “at the palace”.

“That wasn’t enough,” Harry continues grimly. After setting up a time to talk later that afternoon, Harry writes that Kate complained: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.

Meghan shot back: ‘Good, and I told you the tailor had been there since 8am. Here. At the KP. Can you take Charlotte to have her touched up, like other moms do?

According to Harry’s version of events, Kate replied, “No, all the dresses have to be redone.” And said she discussed the matter with her “own wedding planner” who agreed.

Harry writes: ‘Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on at the moment. With his father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!

“Yes, Kate, I know…” his fiancee replied dryly. He also claims his sister-in-law had “issues with the way Meg was planning her wedding.” Something about a party for the page boys? It was back and forth.”

The prince reports that his wife said: ‘I don’t know what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He waited all day.

“Good,” Kate reportedly replied.

Harry says he arrived home shortly after, suggesting he and his ghostwriter received an account of Meghan’s actual conversation, only to find her fiancé “on the floor sobbing”. Although he says he was “horrified” to see her so upset, he didn’t think it was a disaster as emotions were naturally high. He told Meghan that “Kate meant no harm”. He suggests his argument was proven when the then Duchess of Cambridge came the next morning with flowers and a card to apologize.

Harry is keen to write that Meghan’s best friend Lindsay was in the kitchen when she arrived as if to suggest he prove her version of events.