When the coldest and darkest time of the year arrives, I tend to think of citrus fruits. Maybe it’s my body telling me I need more vitamin C, or maybe I associate citrus fruits so deeply with winter that I jump straight into buying, l purchase, purchase! fashion when January arrives. My grocery cart is always filled with Honeybell oranges and Sumo tangerines, but I keep my eyes peeled desperately for the extra elusive citrus fruit, yuzu. Yuzu is mostly grown in East Asia and looks like a small grapefruit, but it’s hard to find in the United States. As much as I’d love to peel his artfully wrinkled flesh and squeeze his juices straight into my mouth, I know when to compromise. So instead of waiting to find it whole, I look for products that incorporate yuzu flavors. I loveyuzu kosho, a lightly spiced Japanese condiment that is delicious in marinades. I stock up on yuzu hard candies that have a fragrant grapefruit flavor. I also always keep a bottle of ponzu in my fridge to liven up meals. And this year, I added a yuzu-based dressing from the Acid League vinegar brand in small batches to my pantry. Honey and Yuzu Vinaigrette with Pink Pepper Acid Leagues Pink Pepper, Honey & Yuzu Vinaigrette is fruit flavored vinaigrette at its finest. It has a slight hint of pepper, but rather than overpowering a sweet-tasting salad like many fruity dressings, it allows the individual ingredients to shine on their own, brightened by a light floral, lemony flavor. In a way, using this bandage is like increasing the saturation of a photograph, it intensifies the colors that were already there. In the winter, I use Acid Leagues Yuzu Dressing to liven up rustic produce, like root vegetables and cabbage, which are found in all salads. (Trust me: if you live in a cold climate and join a farm in the winter, expect plenty of root vegetables.) A chorus of kale, radishes, sliced ​​pears, candied walnuts, and feta cheese really sings when drizzled with yuzu vinaigrette. It also serves as an ideal base for a marinade; Toss the dressing with soy sauce, hot mustard and crushed garlic to infuse a slice of salmon with dense, umami flavor. So if your winter cooking needs a fruity kick, look no further than Acid League Yuzu Vinaigrette.

