Tatjana Patitz, original supermodel, has died





Tajana Patitz. Photographed by Peter Lindbergh, vogue, August 2012 Tatjana Patitz, the quietest and perhaps the most intense of the original models, has died. She was 56 years old. A family representative said the cause of death was metastatic breast cancer. I never sold my soul, Patitz said in a 2020 interview. Born in Hamburg to an Estonian mother and German father, she moved with her family to Skanr, an idyllic seaside town in the south of the Sweden when she was quite young. In 1983, as a 17-year-old tomboy and competitive rider, she entered an elite model competition in Stockholm. She placed third in Sweden. The prize was a trip to Paris and a limited time contract. But like vogue written in 1988, a star is not born quickly. Tatjana didn’t find a job for a year. Tatjana Patitz in Jean Paul Gaultier. Photographed by Irving Penn, vogue, August 1989 Tatjana Patitz in Claude Montana. Photographed by Irving Penn, vogue, August 1989 Enter Peter Lindbergh, the fairy godfather of Patitz’s career. The German photographer, known for his unretouched images and his preference for a look of natural beauty, would photograph Patitz for the famous image White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu, in 1988, and again for British vogues January 1990 model cover. When George Michael saw this problem, he invited the same group of girls to appear and lip-synch in his Freedom 90 music video.

