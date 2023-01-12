See Jessica Chastain Stun at the Golden Globes in a jaw-dropping nude dress





The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony returned to television and the star-studded event was one for the books. Between Regina Hall unknowingly poking fun at Kevin Costner, Jennifer Coolidge…well, being Jennifer Coolidge, and unforgettable wins, the show may have felt a little sleepy this year, but the red carpet didn’t. NOT disappointed. This year’s awards show was a fashion show with big names and even bigger fashion moments. And to no one’s surprise Jessica Chastain tops our list of best dressed of the night. Jon Kopaloff//Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer//Getty Images At 45, the actress, known for her roles in films like The good nurse, Tammy Faye’s eyes, and zero dark thirty, slipped onto the red carpet in a stunning dress designed by Oscar de La Renta. The illusion strapless dress was crafted with an intricate, sparkling cobweb design that wrapped around in tight circles to accentuate her hourglass figure. With a statement dress like hers, Jessica let the outfit speak for itself and kept the accessories to a minimum with a few silver Gucci rings to match the silver design. It also helps to have the bone structure of a chiseled statue, but that’s just another day in the life of Jessica Chastain. The actress shared some behind-the-scenes snaps before hitting the carpet where fans bombarded the comments with comments like “Perfection”, “Stunning” and “BEST DRESS OF THE NIGHT”. The 2023 Golden Globes was a big night for Jessica in her role as Tammy Wynette in George and Tammie she was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. The six-part limited TV series was inspired by the true events of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, who went on to achieve 30 number one songs between the duo. The category was packed with talented actresses, including Lily James, Julia Roberts, Julia Garner and Amanda Seyfried, who won the award for her role in The stall. Golden Globe or not, Jessica clearly won Best Dressed in our book and among fans!

