Save up to 70% on running gear and apparel now at REI





This January period is about when our resolve for our resolutions starts to run out. But for anyone who’s ever hit a wall (or a plateau), sometimes buying your way to motivation is a cheap capitalist trick that can actually work. Currently, REI has a huge sale going on ongoing, with clothing, gear and more up to 70% off. We have collected some of our favorite picks from this sale for you to shop below, whether you’re looking for a new pair of shoes, weather gear or just a fabulous pair of shorts for the treadmills at the gym. $17 $13 to REI REI With a lightweight, seamless construction that ensures good breathability, these running socks are made with ZQ-certified merino wool and use Indestructawool technology for extra durability. $140 $113 to REI REI Hokas running shoes are like little clouds that propel you forward. I wear mine almost non-stop, even when I’m not running, simply because they’re so comfortable. Grab these colorful road running sneakers for a solid discount of nearly $30. $90 $63 to REI REI A half-zip is great for layering any time of the year, whether you’re throwing a vest over it for chilly days or a sports bra underneath for cool mornings that heat up quickly. Grab it in three colors while it’s on sale at REI. $75 $37 to REI REI These four-way stretch shorts can take you on a jog or squat at the gym, and they come with a built-in liner for extra comfort, plus plenty of pockets to stash keys and cards while you’re away. you run. $160 $104 to REI REI Hit a new stride without fumbling for your water bottle (or carrying it in your hand) with this hydration vest from Salomon. Its shape evenly distributes weight and pressure so your run is comfortable and not strenuous. $109 $76 to REI REI Perfect for morning runs, this jacket features a grid fleece lining to lock in warmth when you need it and a ton of breathability to keep you from getting clammy when you sweat. $56 $42 to REI REI Layer up in this lightweight, long-sleeve t-shirt designed to boost your heart rate with recycled polyester mesh sweat-wicking material. $80 $48 to REI REI These running tights are comfortable for the long haul, and there are plenty of pockets to store essentials like keys when you’re on your daily jog. $76 $53 to REI REI Whether you go terracotta or olive, this earthy tech tee is good looking enough for a post-workout smoothie. With a blend of merino wool and nylon, it’s an ideal weight for running all year round. (There is also a similar model with long sleeves on sale.) $78 $54 to REI REI Let your legs breathe a little as you pick up the pace in these 4 inch running shorts. They’re no longer available, so grab them while they’re on sale.

